Neglia runs off with second straight conference title

With Lady Indians super sophomore Sasha Neglia, the defending Class AAA state champion, leading the way, D-B posted a 42-47 win over hard-charging David Crockett.

On the boys’ side, Science Hill’s Jeb Jones and Aaron Jones finished 1-2, but the Trailblazers pulled together down the stretch to edge the Hilltoppers 31-35. It was Boone’s second conference title in a row and the sixth in the past seven years.

D-B’s girls won despite having two of their top five runners drop out of the race.

“We’ve run this course twice this year and only gotten five runners across the line in each race,” said D-B coach Bob Bingham. “It’s a tribute to our girls that they still had enough fight to hold off Crockett. But if we hope to get where we want to be down the road, we’re going to have to get tougher.”

Lady Indians senior Meg Davis credited her team’s chemistry for pulling off the win.

“We have a good bond,” Davis said. “Even with runners falling out, we still held tight. That was the key.”

Boone’s boys had injury issues of their own. The team’s top runner, Chance Bowman, ran hurt but still finished sixth.

“Chance did what we asked of him,” said Boone coach Len Jeffers. “The boys ran composed and held their own.

“Today there was nothing on the line but bragging rights,” Jeffers added. “It was a time to see where we stand, put our best foot forward and do what we were meant to do.”

Neglia again was the class of the girls’ field. She crossed the finish line in a time of 18:09.51 to outdistance runner-up Breanna Roy of Crockett, who crossed in 18:58.47.

“I felt really good today,” said Neglia, who won her second straight conference crown by bettering on her run of 18:20 last year. “On this course, the plan is to attack the hills and just push on from there. I was happy that my time was faster than last year.”

Jeb Jones also ran a calculated race on his way to a winning time of 16:25.72.

“I tried to be smart for the first mile, just trying to feel out the race,” he said. “When I saw that no one was with me, I just pushed on and gutted out the last 2 miles.”

The Region 1 cross country championships will be held next Thursday at Daniel Boone.