Myers Park boys, D-B girls race to 'Blazer Invitational titles

The event, initiated in 1972 by former Boone coach Karl Winkle, is the second-oldest cross country meet in the state.

“It’s an honor to be involved with the 45th annual event,” said Trailblazers coach Len Jeffers, who has both run and coached in the meet. “The help, time and work from our parents, community and former coach George Moody today was overwhelming.”

Also overwhelming were the boys from Charlotte’s Myers Park and the D-B girls.

With assistant coach Paige Hubbard guiding the Lady Indians while coach Bob Bingham kept tabs from a hospital bed after hip replacement surgery this week, the Tribe claimed seven of the top-15 spots to easily outdistance runner-up David Crockett 29-63.

“Paige does a good job and right now she’s undefeated,” Bingham quipped.

Lady Indians sophomore Sasha Neglia won for a second straight year and broke her own meet record with a time of 18:18.2.

“Sasha has run her best two races this season locally, at the Bristol Cross and today,” Bingham said via telephone.

Neglia won by nearly a minute over Crockett senior Breanna Roy, who finished in 19:17.5. The Lady Indians’ Emma Russum (19:52.5) was third ahead of the Lady Pioneers’ Taylor Roy (20:09.0) and Rachel Dulaney (20:11.0).

“That’s the first time Emma has beaten those two girls from Crockett and just the second time under 20 minutes,” Bingham added.

“It was a really good run for her.”

Sixth-place finisher Ellie Hall (20:11.9), seventh-place Ashtyn Hagood (20:23.5) and 12th-place Morgan Cordell (20:42.6) completed the Lady Indians’ scoring. Gracie Allen (20:45.0) was 13th and Meg Davis (21:03.5) 15th.

“Really good to see how those three ran as well,” Bingham noted. “Hagood is running much better, which is a good sign for us down the road.”

Maria Chellah (20:30.8) clocked a ninth-place finish for Boone, which was fourth in the team race with 90 points behind Myers Park’s 69.

Myers Park’s boys cruised to the team championship with 35 points, easily outpacing runner-up Boone (72 points).

Marshall Williams of Myers Park was first in a time of 16:25.9, followed by teammate Michael Ly in 16:34.1. Boone got third- and fourth-place finishes from Matt Huff (16:44.0) and Mason Lewis (16:46.3) plus an 18th from Carson Walls (17:44.6) and 19th from Austin Galloway (17:46.7). The ’Blazers competed without one of their top runners, Chance Bowman.

“Very pleased with the efforts and performances of our teams today and the way they represent the school and the community,” Jeffers added. “They ran smart races but also ran with heart and determination.”

D-B’s Tyler Mays (16:56.0) crossed in fifth. Porter Bradley’s ninth-place run of 17:12.0 boosted University High to a fourth-place team finish.

The runners return to Steele Creek Park in Bristol this Thursday for the District 1 Large School Championships. The Region 1 Championships are one week later back on the Boone course.