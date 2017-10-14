Lee beats Gate City for first time since 1998

“I’m not content with going 8-2 or 7-3 and losing to Union and Gate City every year,” Pendergraft said. “To get to where we want to be over a four- or five-year period, we need to see it balance out, and we’re beating those guys our fair share of turns. I pledge if I’m here, that’s where we’re going to get. If I can’t get us there, I’ll get out of the way.”

On Friday night at Legion Field, Pendergraft made good on that vow when Lee won 35-0 for its first victory over Gate City since 1998.

“We want to dedicate this one to everyone who’s played at Lee and the entire fan base,” the coach said. “They’ve been waiting on this a long time. There’s been a lot of years in the last 19 that we’ve been close or should have beaten this bunch, but we didn’t get it done. It feels great.”

The win was made even more special coming on the heels of the passing of legendary Lee coach Don Williams on Monday.

“Coach Williams is the best coach to ever come from our area,” Generals quarterback Connor Pendergraft said. “This game is for him.”

Lee (4-3, 1-2) entered the night as the eighth and final seed in the Region D playoff picture, and the win is likely to improve that number.

The Generals got on the board on the first play of the second quarter when QB Pendergraft kept around left end and scored from 8 yards out. Two plays later, Lee’s Dewayne Garrett picked off a Jon Sallee pass and returned it to the Blue Devils’ 9. Tyler Crusenberry punched it in on the next play for a two-score lead.

Lee added to its total late in the second quarter. On third-and-11 from the Gate City 47, Pendergraft hit Devin Goins on a deep post and the senior took it in for a 21-0 lead at intermission.

Lee iced the win in two-play span midway through the third quarter. After wide receiver Sam Pennington took off on a jet sweep and scored from 21 yards out, Garrett’s second interception of Sallee turned into a 55-yard pick-6.

The Generals held Gate City to just 154 yards of offense.

“Tremendous defensive effort,” Coach Pendergraft noted. “Our defense seems like it’s getting better each week."

The Blue Devils (0-8, 0-4) limited Lee to 309 yards of offense but hurt themselves by committing six turnovers.

“The six turnovers broke our momentum all night on offense,” Gate City coach Chris Akers said. “We never could get a rhythm going offensively because of it.

“I thought our defense played well enough to keep us in the game,” he added. “We played hard, our effort was there, but the turnovers were definitely a difference-maker.”

Pendergraft threw for 81 yards and the TD and kept the ball 12 times for 74 yards. Goins rushed for 37 yards and had the 47-yard touchdown reception for the Generals.

Gate City fullback Dalson Creger had a dozen carries for 75 yards, and Sallee had 31 yards passing and 43 rushing.