Union volleyball makes history with win over Gate City

It did not come easy.

The Lady Bears fought off a determined Gate City squad to take a 25-21, 27-25, 25-18 Mountain 7 District win.

The win clinched the regular-season district title for Union with one week of the season left to play before tournament time.

“To be honest with you, I didn’t know we had clinched it until my assistant coach told me after the game,” said Union coach Kim Moore. “I’m one game at a time. I don’t like looking ahead. Just one game at a time. One step at a time.

“We still have two district games left. One day at a time. One breath at a time and I’m not going to take one for granted.”

Moore had her team prepared for a tough battle with the host Lady Blue Devils (13-6, 7-3). The Gate City gym is smaller than Union’s facility, and Moore was concerned about her team’s depth perception on the court with the risers hanging low from the ceiling.

“This week we moved our practices to the middle school gym because it’s smaller than our gym at the high school,” said Moore. “I think it helped us because we’re used to being able to playing those sky balls and you’re not able to do that here.”

Union sophomore Emili Brooks admitted to being a little nervous coming into the contest.

“I think we were all a little nervous at first. But once we started playing, we were in it,” said Brooks, who finished the night with 16 kills, 20 digs, four blocks and two aces.

Meagan Blagg added strength at the net for the Lady Bears (18-2, 10-0) with 14 kills and three blocks. Zoe Brooks added 37 assists and 10 digs, while Jenna Wade had 20 digs and Audrey Gilliam finished with 14 digs.

Gate City got 16 kills and 11 digs from Sarah Thompson, while Aubrie Penley had 15 kills and seven digs. Erica Lane had 25 digs for the Lady Blue Devils, while Kaley Jenkins finished with 39 assists and nine digs.

“My kids played a heck of a ball game. They fought. We’re a work in progress. We got better tonight and we’re going to keep getting better,” said Gate City coach Amy Reed. “We’re not done working. We’re going to keep pushing and grinding until we get what we want.”