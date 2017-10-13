South hammers East, clinches playoff berth

The clincher came with Thursday’s Senior Night 48-21 victory over Sullivan East at Death Valley.

“Over the winter, the guys decided that this was one of their goals, to get back to the playoffs,” said first-year South coach Justin Hilton. “They’ve earned it and I’m proud of them.”

The win insures South of a least a third-place finish in Region 1-4A with the possibility of a second-place finish or even a tie for first pending the Elizabethton-Greeneville outcome tonight and a win over the Cyclones in the Rebels’ final region game of the season next Friday.

South had gone to the playoffs for 15 straight seasons before missing out each of the last two years.

“I think we probably took that for granted around here,” added Hilton. “It feels good to be going back.”

The decision came quickly for the Rebels, who scored on all four of their first-quarter possessions.

Quarterback Ethan Ward raced 47 yards on the fourth play of the game for the Rebels’ first score before handing off to Julian Reed, who raced 29 yards to make it 14-0 midway through the first.

“That first quarter was crazy,” said Ward. “The offensive line handled the line of scrimmage well, Julian ran great and our receivers made some crazy plays.”

None crazier than on the Rebels’ third score. Under pressure, but before he could be wrestled to the ground, Ward spied Luke Pollack open on the South sideline. Pollack then broke three tackles on his way to a 37-yard touchdown.

After East turned the ball over on downs, Ward found Reed wide open out of the backfield for a 13-yard score and a 28-0 cushion.

East got on the board at the 9:32 mark of the second quarter when Dylan White found Ethan Whitley, who made the catch after a Rebels defender mistimed his jump on an interception attempt.

The connection covered 50 of East’s 87 first-half yards and the 77-yard drive earned both of the Patriots’ first downs in the first half. South, meanwhile, piled up 313 total yards before intermission.

East used the first eight minutes of the second half to score its second touchdown with Tyler White scampering in from 13 yards out.

Ward drove the Rebels for the answer, with Reed cashing in on a one-yard drive. Ward was done for the night outside of a cameo on the final three plays of the game, finishing 11-of-20 passing for 177 yards and adding 106 yards on the ground and accounting for four touchdowns.

Ward, who failed to finish either his sophomore or junior season due to injury, was elated to get South and his classmates back to the postseason.

“It was such a special night for these seniors,” said Ward. “This class had been through a little adversity, having some rough seasons. But to reap the benefits of the hard work we’ve put in the last two years, it’s just an excellent feeling.”

Pollack weaved 13 yards for the Rebels’ final score and White found Whitley again on a 36-yard hookup to complete the Patriots’ scoring.

White finished 10-of-17 through the air for two scores. Whitley had six receptions for 114 yards and the pair of touchdowns.

Reed led South with 123 yards rushing on 16 carries and had two catches for 31 more yards and scored three touchdowns. Pollack hauled in five passes for 100 yards.