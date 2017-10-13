Mitchell’s Bears rip Warriors

Mitchell scored three touchdowns — on an interception return, on a 22-yard run and on a 9-yard reception from Zack Qualls — in the Bears’ 45-0 Mountain 7 District win over the Warriors.

“I just want to do whatever I have to to help my team out and help my team win,” Mitchell said.

Virginia Tech is one of five NCAA Division I schools Mitchell is considering committing to in the next few months. The senior said he was a little nervous before kickoff, though it was more a case of normal pregame jitters than having the Hokies’ coach in the house.

“Once the game got started, I was there,” Mitchell said.

Coach Travis Turner wanted his Bears (8-0, 4-0) to take control of the game early and settle the outcome before the upset-minded Warriors (2-6, 0-4) could make any noise.

It didn’t take long.

After Union forced Central three-and-out on the game’s first offensive series, Avery Jenkins blocked the subsequent punt and the Bears took possession at the Warriors’ 20-yard line. Five plays later, Qualls connected with Braxton Collins for an 8-yard touchdown pass and the tone was set.

Mitchell disrupted Central’s next possession with the interception, taking it back 21 yards for a touchdown that put the Bears up 14-0 with 5:18 left in the opening quarter.

Then after Mitchell returned a Warriors punt to the Central 14, a penalty on Union put the ball back at the 22.

It didn’t matter.

On the next play, Mitchell took a direct snap and rushed into the end zone to extend the Bears’ lead.

Union added two touchdowns in the second quarter, on a 5-yard run from Qualls and the 9-yarder from Qualls to Mitchell.

While Mitchell had his big-play exploits, Qualls was a consistent presence in the Union offense. The senior quarterback completed 5 of 5 passes for 53 yards and two touchdowns and rushed six times for 31 yards and a TD. All of Qualls’ stats came in the first half; Union’s starters didn’t play the final two quarters.

“Offensively, I thought we threw the ball well. Zack had a great game,” Turner said.

Justin Falin capped the Bears’ first-half scoring with his 38-yard field goal just before time expired.

The Bears’ only score of the second half came with just over four minutes remaining when Daemai Lester connected with Dominick Brooks on a 25-yard touchdown pass.

Union’s defense also put on a good show against Central, which finished the game with only 40 total yards on offense.