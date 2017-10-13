logo

Mitchell’s Bears rip Warriors

By KEVIN MAYS, Times-News Sports Correspondent • Yesterday at 11:40 PM

WISE — With Virginia Tech coach Justin Fuente among the throng of spectators at Friday night’s game between Union and Wise Central, highly touted recruit James Mitchell showed his versatility on the football field.

Mitchell scored three touchdowns — on an interception return, on a 22-yard run and on a 9-yard reception from Zack Qualls — in the Bears’ 45-0 Mountain 7 District win over the Warriors.

“I just want to do whatever I have to to help my team out and help my team win,” Mitchell said.

Virginia Tech is one of five NCAA Division I schools Mitchell is considering committing to in the next few months. The senior said he was a little nervous before kickoff, though it was more a case of normal pregame jitters than having the Hokies’ coach in the house.

“Once the game got started, I was there,” Mitchell said.

Coach Travis Turner wanted his Bears (8-0, 4-0) to take control of the game early and settle the outcome before the upset-minded Warriors (2-6, 0-4) could make any noise.

It didn’t take long.

After Union forced Central three-and-out on the game’s first offensive series, Avery Jenkins blocked the subsequent punt and the Bears took possession at the Warriors’ 20-yard line. Five plays later, Qualls connected with Braxton Collins for an 8-yard touchdown pass and the tone was set.

Mitchell disrupted Central’s next possession with the interception, taking it back 21 yards for a touchdown that put the Bears up 14-0 with 5:18 left in the opening quarter.

Then after Mitchell returned a Warriors punt to the Central 14, a penalty on Union put the ball back at the 22.

It didn’t matter.

On the next play, Mitchell took a direct snap and rushed into the end zone to extend the Bears’ lead.

Union added two touchdowns in the second quarter, on a 5-yard run from Qualls and the 9-yarder from Qualls to Mitchell.

While Mitchell had his big-play exploits, Qualls was a consistent presence in the Union offense. The senior quarterback completed 5 of 5 passes for 53 yards and two touchdowns and rushed six times for 31 yards and a TD. All of Qualls’ stats came in the first half; Union’s starters didn’t play the final two quarters.

“Offensively, I thought we threw the ball well. Zack had a great game,” Turner said.

Justin Falin capped the Bears’ first-half scoring with his 38-yard field goal just before time expired.

The Bears’ only score of the second half came with just over four minutes remaining when Daemai Lester connected with Dominick Brooks on a 25-yard touchdown pass.

Union’s defense also put on a good show against Central, which finished the game with only 40 total yards on offense.

