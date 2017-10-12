Lady Rebels Murfreesboro bound again after taming Lady Mustangs

Anderson County proved a formidable opponent Thursday night as the Lady Mustangs (15-26) went toe-to-toe with the Lady Rebels (33-7) before junior Molly Leslie notched one of her six knockdowns and followed up with a lob for the match-sealing victory in South’s 27-25, 25-19, 26-24 win.

The victory was win No. 700 for South coach Wendy Ratliff, who will take her 29th trip to Murfreesboro, where her teams have two state titles along with a pair of runner-up finishes.

Ratliff said last week in the Region 1-AA tournament that she thought her team was peaking at the right time. The Lady Rebels looked like they might make a short night of it when they jumped out to a 10-3 lead in the first set, but the visitors battled back, knotting the score seven times, the last coming at 25-25.

An unforced error gave the Lady Rebels side out, and Olivia Kent’s putdown put South up 1-0.

“I think it is hard for people to come in off the bus and then play ‘super hard’ volleyball,” said Ratliff of the visitors’ slow start. “I think that was all it was. But they played as hard tonight as I’ve seen them play this year.”

The last two sets were knotted 26 times. The Lady Rebels closed out the middle set with an 8-2 run. Emma Fake picked up one of her six kills to get side out for the Lady Rebels and followed with four consecutive service points to put South up 2-0.

Mustangs’ coach Jayme Smith said she wished her team had taken one or two of the sets, but they just did not take advantage of the opportunities when they had them.

“South has a good team and is fundamentally sound, but I felt like we should have taken them,” said Smith. “We finally got a little relaxed and got our nerves under control.”

Neither team was able to build more than a three-point lead in set three before Fake came up huge at the end, setting the stage for Molly Leslie’s finish.

South’s Courtney Gibson ended the night with a double-double, 15 assists and 13 digs while the Region 1-AA MVP Maddie Townsend had seven kills and served up four aces. Fake added 10 digs and five kills while Makkenzie Compton added 14 assists and a pair of aces.

Meredith St. Clair collected 30 digs, and sophomore Abbey Jayne added nine kills and two blocks.