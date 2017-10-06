Lady Cyclones push South to the brink, but Lady Rebels take title

The Lady Cyclones (16-16) would take the Lady Rebels (29-7) to five sets before South was finally able to knock out the visitors 23-25, 25-8, 19-25, 25-17, 15-9. With the victory, the Lady Rebels earned the right to host the Region 1-AA tournament Tuesday.

South coach Wendy Ratliff said the Lady Cyclones have gotten progressively better throughout the season, and it seems like every team always comes hard at the Lady Rebels.

“They are just good and are very well coached,” said Ratliff. “I watched them play Chuckey-Doak Tuesday night, and their libero just makes them so good. She kind of throws you off your game, especially if you are a big hitter.

“It’s not like we are not expecting them to be good. They play smart and just know where to hit the ball. But you can’t stop Maddie (Townsend, 20 kills, 5 aces). But you need that kind of aggressiveness.”

The Lady Rebels’ Courtney Gibson was the tournament’s Most Valuable Player after ending the night with 33 assists, 12 digs and four kills. Meredith St. Clair had 21 digs.

“We just had to continue to play together as a team and communicate with each other,” said Gibson. “It was good to be playing on our home court, and we are looking forward to next week’s tournament here, especially with our support. I just love these girls I play with.”

Lady Cyclones coach Leslee Bradley said it was a very good volleyball match between two incredibly good teams who took their best shot at each other.

“The ball just went South’s way a few more times tonight,” said Bradley. “I feel like our district is one of the toughest in the state. To be standing here after going toe-to-toe and have a five-set match is just fitting.”

The Lady Cyclones’ Mary Beth Biggs had 40 digs while Cassidee Ray and Sydney Goodsell collected 11 and 10 kills respectively. Goodsell also had 15 digs. Morgan Smith had a double-double with 21 assists, 16 digs and nine kills. Josie Lyons ended the night with 17 assists.

“It was really big to win the opening set, and that was crucial to the rest of the night,” added Bradley. “It just went back and forth. We are playing really good volleyball right now.”