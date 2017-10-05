Wallingford takes reins of D-B tennis program

Indians Athletic Director Larry Shively confirmed the appointment on Thursday.

“We are thrilled to have coach Sara Wallingford lead our tennis program at Dobyns-Bennett,” said Shively. “She presented her vision of a successful tennis program and a detailed plan to grow our tennis community in Kingsport. Sara possesses the knowledge, experience, and enthusiasm needed to effectively advance our tennis program and we look forward to coach Wallingford leading our student-athletes for many years to come.”

Wallingford is the daughter of Milligan golf coach Tony Wallingford and a 2000 graduate of Elizabethton High School, where she was a standout for the Cyclones. Wallingford played collegiately at Milligan and continues to play competitively under the USTA in local, state and sectional events.

“I’m still pretty active in the tennis community, as a lot of former high school and college players are,” said Wallingford. “We still like to hit it around.”

Wallingford has been on staff for 14 years at Dobyns-Bennett and spent the first eight as an assistant under former coach Ron Frankowski.

“We had a lot of successful teams, but my role in the classroom changed, so I took a break to focus on teaching, but jumped back on board last year as a volunteer,” added Wallingford.

Another position change for this school year created an opportunity to fill a void for Wallingford.

“I don’t really have a classroom now,” explained Wallingord. “I’m an instructional design specialist and that gave me a different schedule.

“I found that I missed tennis and I also missed the interaction with the kids in the classroom. So this was an opportunity to get back to both, and it was something I wanted to do and I’m really excited.”

While not directly involved with the D-B program recently until last season, she’s currently kept an eye on the prep tennis scene, particularly the four-year run as state champions by the Tennessee High boys team.

“I’ve been excited for Tennessee High and what they’ve accomplished,” said Wallingord. “It speaks well for the tennis in our area. We have some good programs, so it’s awesome they’ve done that. But I’d like to see Dobyns-Bennett up there getting those championships.”

On the girls’ side, Wallingford will inherit two-time state semifinalist Lainey Hill and a promising crop of newcomers this spring.

“Lainey has had two great season and brings a lot to the team, and we’ve got some really good new players coming in we are excited about.

“Our potential for our teams this year is high. I’m excited to develop our players and reach that potential.”