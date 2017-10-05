Streaking D-B soccer blanks West for fifth straight win

The Lady Indians closed out the regular season with a 2-0 non-conference victory over Morristown West on Senior Night at Indian Highland Park. Tuesday’s win was the fifth in a row for D-B.

“I think we’re starting to peak at the right time,” said Lady Indians coach Blake Rutherford. “We planned it pretty well against some quality opponents.”

And those quality opponents included the Lady Trojans, who provided a stern test for D-B in its regular season finale. While the Lady Indians controlled the action through much of the first half, they could not capitalize on their scoring opportunities.

On the other hand, Morristown West didn’t even get a shot on goal until the 35th minute when D-B goalie Cyndey Kincaid stopped Leslie Alarcon’s shot. So the match was scoreless at halftime.

“In the first half, it was kind of like a prize fight,” observed Rutherford. “Both teams were trying to figure each other out. In the second half, we wanted to be more aggressive.”

And the Lady Indians (10-7) answered the call and came out of the locker room hitting on all cylinders. Senior Kaitlyn Adams found a streaking McKenzie Guest heading toward the goal and fed her a perfect pass. D-B’s top scorer did the rest and banged it home to put the Lady Indians up 1-0 in the 42nd minute.

“I was kind of disappointed with my personal performance in the first half,” Guest admitted. “So I just wanted to come out and redeem myself. I think the whole team came out better and we all did great.”

D-B kept the Lady Trojans (12-5) scoreless and ended the contest with a feel-good moment. In the 79th minute, Adams again dished out an assist, this time to freshman Anna Kate Breeding, who scored the first goal of her high school career to ice the 2-0 victory.

“When it came to me, I didn’t think it would go in,” said Breeding. “And it did and it was kind of like a shock. So my face was really surprised, and I was just so happy because all my friends were coming out to me and saying, ‘Congrats.’ It was cool.”

The Lady Trojans left Kingsport deeply concerned about their play as they enter the playoffs.

“I don’t know what’s going on right now,” Morristown West coach Jennifer Murphy said. “But we’ve got to find what we had a couple of weeks ago, or else we’re going to finish our season pretty early.”

While a freshman stole the show at the end of the match, the night was a celebration of the Lady Indians’ seniors: Jazlyn Stokely, Kaitlyn Adams and Kate Tolleson, who played their final game at Indian Highland Park.

“These young ladies are the epitome of what Dobyns-Bennett soccer is all about,” noted Rutherford. “All three of them are four-year varsity players. They’ve not only had success on the soccer field and will probably continue to have success, they have outstanding success in the classroom.

“Kate was just recognized as a National Merit Scholar semifinalist, which is a huge, huge honor,” Rutherford added. “They’re active in the community. They’re active with charities. They’re active with everything. They’re three fine young ladies to have as representatives of Dobyns-Bennett.”

D-B enters the post season Tuesday with a District 1 semifinal showdown with Tennessee High at the Stone Castle in Bristol at 7 p.m. The Lady Indians will try to beat the Lady Vikings for the third time this season. The winner will advance to the district finals while the loser’s season will end.