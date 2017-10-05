Lady Falcons fall to THS in district volleyball final

The victory was taxing, however, as were single matches the first three nights of the tournament, and Tennessee High swept to a 25-13, 25-19, 25-22 victory in the championship match. It’s the Lady Vikings’ second District 1-AAA title in three years, and it gives Tennessee High the home court for Tuesday’s Region 1-AAA tournament.

The Lady Vikings (24-10) will open play against Morristown East with Volunteer (21-12) facing District 2-AAA champion Morristown West in the second semifinal. The winners will meet later that same night and will also advance to Thursday’s sectional round.

To get to the championship match and qualify for the region tournament, the Lady Falcons had to dispatch Dobyns-Bennett on Wednesday before facing the Lady ’Toppers. Volunteer had not beaten either in conference play and also had lost to the Lady Indians in a weekend tournament.

“We had to go through two teams we did not beat in the regular season,” noted first-year Volunteer coach Josh Wenger. “We had only taken one set off Science Hill, and D-B beat us three times. So to come through and beat them, there’s a lot to say for that.”

All-Tournament selection Alyssa Hatley hammered 26 kills against Science Hill and added eight digs and a pair of aces. Sydney Allen dished out 25 assists and served three aces while Gracie Smith came up with 10 digs. Both joined Hatley on the All-Tournament squad.

The Lady Falcons also got 17 assists from Sydney Dobbs, seven digs from Aubrey Cobb, five kills from Abby Hensley and two kills and eight blocks from Emily Hatley. Returning from a knee injury that had sidelined her for most of the season, Jersey Wines was back in action and finished with six kills.

In the finale, Volunteer simply couldn’t muster the energy against a Tennessee High team playing in just its third match of the week.

However, after dropping a decisive first set, the Lady Falcons battled for most of the second and controlled the majority of the third before a late Tennessee High flurry initiated by tournament Most Valuable Player Adison Minor, All-Tournament performer Carley Williams and Jessie Dolinger completed the championship sweep for the Lady Vikings.

It was Minor’s 11th and final kill of the night that gave Tennessee High a 21-20 lead and a Dolinger winner that put the Lady Vikings back up 23-22 in the third. Williams then served consecutive aces to close the match.

“That was set five, six and seven tonight and I lost track of the week,” Wenger said. “When you have to play on Monday and play five matches in four days, it’s tough, but I can’t say enough about my team’s heart tonight.

“After getting embarrassed on the floor in the first set, we fought hard in the second and third and that’s a testament to our heart and character on the team.”

Hatley added ten more kills against Tennessee High, finishing with 102 in the tournament while also coming up with a total of 39 digs. Hatley was named the Big 6 Conference Player of the Year after the match.

Tennessee coach Mary Johnson said the Lady Vikings’ game plan was matching attack for attack.

“Alyssa is a special player, just tremendous,” said Johnson. “We were trying to keep the ball away from her by attacking. You don’t win games by tipping. You win games by attacking and that’s our bread and butter.”

Emma Bice added five blocks and Emily Hatley four against the Lady Vikings. Allen had eight assists and Dobbs seven.

Minor, also named the Big 6 Hitter of the Year, finished with 11 kills, five digs, two aces and two blocks for Tennessee High. Williams also had 11 kills and two aces while Dolinger produced nine kills and four aces.

Erin Walker, also an All-Tournament pick as well as the Big 6 Conference Setter of the Year, finished with 33 assists and a dozen digs and Lexie Worley came away with 10 digs and All-Tournament honors.