Lady Bears maul Wolfpack in three sets

Moore’s Lady Bears responded Thursday with a stellar performance.

Union (17-2, 9-0) dominated its match with the Ridgeview Wolfpack from the opening serve to the final kill en route to a 25-8, 25-6, 25-3 Mountain 7 District win.

“We had a heart-to-heart before the game. I think we worked some things out team-wise,” said Moore.

The dominating play gave Union a chance to change up some things in its approach on both offense and defense.

“We focused on a quicker offense, shorter sets and play serving tonight,” said Moore.

The Lady Bears coach also used the occasion to get every player on the roster into the rotation in the match.

The win was the third of the week for the Lady Bears, who have played district matches for three straight nights.

“It’s exhausting. It’s not just us doing that. It’s every team in the conference having to play three times a week. It affects everybody. That’s just one of those things you can’t focus on. You’ve just got to go play,” said Moore.

The odd district schedule gives Mountain 7 teams a break next week with only one match on Thursday. Union travels to Gate City next Thursday with a chance to clinch a tie for the regular-season district championship.

Ridgeview (3-12, 0-8) did hold a lead twice in Thursday’s match. The Wolfpack led 1-0 in both the second and third sets. But both leads were short-lived as Union rolled to easy wins in the sets.

Emili Brooks had 14 kills, four aces and five digs for the Lady Bears, while Meagan Blagg had eight kills and Emilee Mullins finished with five aces. Zoe Brooks added 30 assists, three aces and eight digs for Union and Jenna Wade finished with eight digs.

Rachel Hillman had six assists for Ridgeview, while Courtney Stanley had the Wolfpack’s only kill and Alyssa Price had the team’s only assist.