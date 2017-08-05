VanDyke sweeps twin bill at Kingsport Speedway on Friday

KINGSPORT - Abingdon’s Kres VanDyke continued his super season as he swept the twin NASCAR Whelen All-American Series Late Model Stock Car feature races on Friday on Bradley’s Funeral Home & Crematory/Melling Performance Ford Mustang Night at the Races at Kingsport Speedway.

Through 14 races at the Concrete Jungle, VanDyke has now accumulated nine wins and four second-place finishes.

With an additional third-place finish, VanDyke sits comfortably atop the series points leaderboard.

Nik Williams from Greeneville was second to VanDyke in the opening 35-lap feature with Ronnie McCarty of Kingsport third.

In the second feature, Gray’s Joey Trent was second with McCarty again finishing third.

Jason Leatherwood won the Modified Street 30-lap event with Keith Helton winning the Toyota of Kingsport Pure 4 (30 laps).

Joshua Gobble captured the MOD 4 (30 laps) with Bobby Durbin first in the Pure Street (25 laps) race.

Bradley's Funeral Home & Crematory

Melling Performance Ford Mustang

Night At The Races

At Kingsport Speedway

Friday, Aug. 4

NASCAR Whelen All-American Series

Late Model Stock Car (Race #1 - 35 laps)

1. Kres VanDyke #15-Abingdon, VA; 2. Nik Williams #32-Greeneville, TN; 3. Ronnie McCarty #5-Kingsport, TN; 4. Robbie Ferguson #40-Jonesborough, TN; 5. Wayne Hale #19-Bluff City, TN; 6. Joey Trent #26-Gray, TN; 7. Duke Bare #4-Meadowview, VA; 8. Derek Lane #28-Kingsport, TN; 9. Darin Silver #12-Spruce Pine, NC; 10. Billy Light #8-Bluff City, TN; 11. Jamie Harrison #76-Church Hill, TN; 12. Rick Pannell #33-Kingsport, TN; 13. Dinky Torbett #14-Athens, TN; 14. Marty Tunnell #22-Wise, VA; 15. Joshua Gobble #7-Abingdon, VA

Did Not Pass Post-Race Technical Inspection: Zeke Shell #50-Johnson City, TN; Did Not Start: Lee Pulliam #5-Alton, VA

NASCAR Whelen All-American Series

Late Model Stock Car (Race #2 - 35 laps)

1. Kres VanDyke #15-Abingdon, VA; 2. Joey Trent #26-Gray, TN; 3. Ronnie McCarty #5-Kingsport, TN; 4. Robbie Ferguson #40-Jonesborough, TN; 5. Nik Williams #32-Greeneville, TN; 6. Derek Lane #28-Kingsport, TN; 7. Wayne Hale #19-Bluff City, TN; 8. Duke Bare #4-Meadowview, VA; 9. Billy Light #8-Bluff City, TN; 10. Darin Silver #12-Spruce Pine, NC; 11. Jamie Harrison #76-Church Hill, TN; 12. Rick Pannell #33-Kingsport, TN; 13. Joshua Gobble #7-Abingdon, VA; 14. Dinky Torbett #14-Athens, TN

Did Not Pass Post-Race Technical Inspection: Zeke Shell #50-Johnson City, TN; Did Not Start: Lee Pulliam #5-Alton, VA & Marty Tunnell #22-Wise, VA

Modified Street (30 laps)

1. Jason Leatherwood #29; 2. Trey Lane #40; 3. Royce Peters #42; 4. Kevin Wolfe #17; 5. Rusty Clendenin #40; 6. Paul Shull #48; 7. Dennis Deese #24; 8. Rick Utsman #12; 9. Jared Broadbent #74; 10. Austin Brooks #52; 11. Daniel McMurray #0;

“Toyota Of Kingsport” Pure 4 (30 laps)

1. Keith Helton #74; 2. Billy Byington #11; 3. Jason Ketron #28; 4. Chad Jeffers #38; 5. Larry Stapleton #15; 6. Josh Collins #77; 7. Jason Francis #6; 8. Kenny Absher #11; 9. William Hale #47; 10. Alexcia Ray #99; 11. David Trent #57; 12. Richard Quillen #13; 13. Cody Curtis #18; 14. Craig Phelps #00; 15. Bucky Smith #99; 16. Kevin Darnell #4; 17. John Ketron #26; 18. Michael Blair #84; 19. Levi Cox #1; 20. Billy Ketron #27; 21. Paul Stanley #21

MOD 4 (30 laps)

1. Joshua Gobble #88; 2. Kirby Gobble #77; 3. Dennis Arnold #7; 4. Billy Duty #1; 5. Chris Amburgey #17; 6. Jerry Miller #01; 7. Larry Bowens #18; 8. Jessie Amburgey #7; 9. Kevin Canter #3; 10. Hershell Robinette #9

Pure Street (25 laps)

1. Bobby Durbin #2; 2. Ryan Hyatt #24; 3. Jeremy Draughn #7; 4. Anitra Little #31; 5. Jamie Meadows #11; 6. Peter Alley #7; 7. Bobby Talbert #67; 8. Doug Austin #18; 9. Jay Swecker #77

Did Not Pass Post-Race Technical Inspection: Dustin Smith #5 & Will Vannoy #22