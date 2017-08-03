K-Mets keep rallying, turn back struggling Pirates

The defeat, after leading by four runs early in the game and by three runs twice later in the game, was another brutal blow in what’s been a brutal season for the Pirates, who lost for the 32nd time in 41 games in the 2017 Appy League campaign.

Trailing 6-3 in the seventh, Hansel Moreno walked off Bucs reliever Dany Hernandez and moved to second on Angel Manzanarez’ single. Hernandez then walked Jeremy Vasquez to load the bases.

Catcher Victor Moscote, who had entered in the fourth replacing the injured Juan Uriarte, laced a two-run double to left to get the K-Mets to within a single run. After Dionis Paulino walked to reload the bases, Dirocie greeted reliever Ryan Valdes with a blast to left field, his ninth of the season, to put the Mets ahead 9-6.

The Pirates outhit the K-Mets (16-24) 13-7, but four Bristol pitchers combined to issue 11 bases on balls, with five of those baserunners eventually scoring runs.

The Bucs fashioned a four-run lead in the second in support of Sullivan East product and starter Hunter Stratton. The 16th round pick out of Walters State in June had been a bright spot for the struggling Pirates, but he issued a season-high six walks while allowing three earned runs in 3 2/3 innings.

As a result, Stratton’s ERA ballooned from 1.67 to 2.35. Still, the 6-4 right-hander left with the lead after throwing 76 pitches, striking out two and allowing just two hits.

Moscote finished 2-for-3 after coming in for Uriarte, who appeared to suffer a hand injury. Dirocie’s four RBIs push his season total to 32, tied for tops in the Appy league with Burlington’s Dennicher Carrasco and Elizabethton’s Shane Carrier. His nine home runs are tied with Carrasco and Pulaski’s Dermis Garcia for second in the league behind the 10 big flies of Danville’s Drew Lugbauer.

Starter Carlos Hernandez went four innings for the K-Mets. University of South Florida product Joe Cavallaro (2-1) worked three innings, allowing one run, two hits and striking out five to earn the victory. Ryan Selmer, a former Maryland Terrapin worked two innings to earn his second save. The 6-8 Selmer scattered three hits in his two frames.

Luis Benitez paced the Bristol offense going 2-for-3 with a double, two runs scored and one driven in. Yondry Contreras, Jadon Delay and Melvin Jimenez were all 2-for-5.

The series continues tonight with a 6:30 first pitch.