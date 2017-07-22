Rays battle past K-Mets in 10

Santiago finished the game with three hits, including a solo home run, three runs and two RBI.

The K-Mets (12-16) took a 2-0 lead in the first inning after Rigoberto Terrazas hit a ground rule double and Wagner Lagrange followed with a homer over the center field fence.

Princeton (13-17) rallied to take a 3-2 lead in the third only to see Kingsport explode for five runs in the fourth to regain the lead.

Jeremy Vasquez and Juan Uriarte opened the fourth with back-to-back singles for the K-Mets. Dionis Paulino reached on a fielding error that allowed Vasquez to score and moved Uriate to third. Gavin Garay singled to bring Uriate home. Paulino scored on a wild pitch upping the advantage to 5-3. Hansel Moreno then belted a two-run homer that gave Kingsport a 7-3 lead.

The Rays clawed their way back into the contest with two runs in the bottom of the fourth and tied the game at 7-7 with two more in the sixth.

Joey Roach led Princeton’s 14-hit attack by going 4-for-4 with a double and an RBI. Seaver Whalen had two hits and two RBI.

Terrazas and Angel Manzanarez had two hits apiece for Kingsport which finished with 11 hits in the game.

Tyler Day (2-1) got the win in relief for Princeton. He pitched the final four innings, allowing no runs and striking out three.

Yeudy Colon (0-1) took the loss for the K-Mets.

The two teams will play the final game of the series beginning tonight at 5 p.m. The K-Mets will return home on Monday when they host Danville at 6:30 p.m. at Hunter Wright Stadium.