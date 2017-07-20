KCS names D-B wrestling coach

On Thursday, Kingsport City Schools announced the appointment of Wesley Idlette as the head coach of the high school’s wrestling program, effective immediately.

“We are excited about Wesley serving as our new D-B wrestling head coach. Coach Idlette provides the right mixture of experience, enthusiasm and vision to lead our student athletes in Kingsport,” said KCS Director of Athletics and Activities Larry Shively. “He presented a wonderful vision to grow our wrestling program from the middle school level up to Dobyns-Bennett. Wes is a tireless worker who loves the sport of wrestling, but more importantly, coaches for the right reasons. He will continue to develop our wrestling program that grew tremendously under Coach Mann. We look forward to this next chapter.”

Idlette replaces long-time coach Buzzy Mann, who resigned last week.

Idlette is a native of Chattanooga where he attended Baylor High School and was a star athlete. In 2007- 2008, he was ranked No. 1 in the 160-pound category in wrestling for Division II, 2008 state runner-up at 160 pounds and helped lead his wrestling team to four state championships – three duals and one traditional. In track, Idlette was the 2007 all-state triple jumper, 2007 state runner-up in the decathlon, 2008 state runner-up in the 110 meter hurdles and 2008 champion in the 300 meter hurdles.

While attending Maryville College, Idlette was an all-conference wide receiver in 2008, 2009, 2010 and 2011, a Division III pre-season All-American wide receiver in 2010 and 2011 and holds the Maryville College all-time career lead in receptions, touchdowns and yardage. In addition, he was also an academic All-American in 2011 and 2012.

"I am humbled and grateful for this leadership opportunity,” said Idlette. “I look forward to developing character in our athletes through the sport of wrestling and am proud to be a part of the rich tradition of strong athletic programs at Dobyns-Bennett."

Idlette has been teaching physical education at Andrew Johnson Elementary School since 2012 where he developed and implemented comprehensive physical education curriculum for students such as FLYING Youth Development Program (created 2015) and has sponsored Girls on the Run since 2012. In addition, Idlette coaches football at Sevier Middle School (since 2012), coaches wrestling at Sevier (since 2013) and was assistant head coach for the Indian Springs Warrior Wrestling AAU program for two years. Most recently, Idlette has become a track coach at Dobyns-Bennett.

Idlette earned a Bachelor of Arts degree, with a major in Health and Physical Education, from Maryville College. He was a member of the Kappa Delta Pi Honor Society and listed as Who’s Who Among Students in American Universities and Colleges.

He is a member and Sunday school teacher at First Broad Street United Methodist Church. He and his wife Chrissy and their daughters reside in Kingsport.