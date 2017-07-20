The K-Mets plated the game’s first 11 runs and cruised to a 17-7 victory over the Blue Jays.

Kingsport led 6-0 through six innings before exploding for five runs in the seventh. After the Jays scored six in the home half of the seventh, the K-Mets responded with six more of their own in the top of the eighth.

The Mets worked over five Blue Jays pitchers for 16 hits and plated 15 earned runs.

Walter Lagrange had a huge night for the visitors, going 4-for-4 with two doubles, two runs scored, a walk and a first inning sacrifice fly. Lagrange also doubled in a run in the third, drove in two runs with a two-bagger in the sixth and completed his five RBI night with a single in the eighth.

Raphael Gladu finished 3-for-5 with three runs scored while Dionis Paulino was also 3-for-5 with a double, a walk, a run scored and two runs driven in. Anthony Dirocie connected for his sixth home run of the season, a two-run shot in the seventh. Hansel Moreno also drove in two for the winners.

Tanner Kinwer paced the Blue Jays offense going 2-for-3 with two runs scored, a double, two RBI’s and a solo home run in the bottom of the ninth. It was the first professional home run for the Niagara College product.

Kingsport’s Jose Geraldo (3-1) started and went six innings for the victory, allowing two runs, five hits and striking out five. Billy Oxford tossed two innings of hitless relief.

Bluefield starter Joel Espinal (1-3) was tagged with the loss.

The K-Mets (11-15) stay on the Eastern Division road swing tonight with the first of three at Princeton at 7:00 p.m.