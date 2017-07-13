Kings of carnage return to Bristol Motor Speedway

The show will begin at 7:30 p.m., July 15, inside Bristol Motor Speedway and promises an evening of "crushing chaos." In addition to the monster trucks, the event will feature a drifting exhibition by East Tennessee Drift, Team FMX motocross performing their high-flying acrobatic show and the popular car-eating monster, Megasaurus.

Monster trucks that will perform include the original monster truck Bigfoot, fan favorite Avenger, Dirt Crew, Stone Crusher, Hooked, Quad Chaos, Wrecking Crew and local Bristol favorite War Wizard. The eight trucks will compete in two disciplines: racing and the popular freestyle.

“If you are into monster trucks or an avid fan of motorsports, it really doesn’t get any better than watching these awesome beasts perform incredible maneuvers in the Bristol infield,” said Jerry Caldwell, executive vice president and general manager of Bristol Motor Speedway. “This show will feature some of the most popular monster trucks in the country and they’re going to put on an awesome show for our guests.”

Fans should arrive early when the gates open at 5 p.m. for the Beef ‘O’ Brady’s Pit Party to grab a photo beside the massive Bigfoot, meet the eight monster truck drivers who power the 2,000-horsepower brutes, purchase tickets for a ride in the Mighty Monster bus and enjoy the pre-race festivities.

Beef ‘O’ Brady’s Family Sports Pub will provide balloons and coupons for a free kid’s meal, redeemable at locations in Johnson City and Elizabethton, at the entrance to the pit party. There will also be a post event pit party following the conclusion of the show.

Prior to the event, Bigfoot will be on display from 5:30 to 7 p.m., Friday, July 14, at the Beef ‘O’ Brady’s, located at 173 Hudson Drive, in Elizabethton.

General admission tickets for Thompson Metal Monster Truck Madness presented by Beef ‘O’ Brady's are $20 with advance purchase and $25 at the gate. Tickets for kids 12 and under are only $5. For more information or to purchase tickets, call 423-BRISTOL or visit www.BristolMotorSpeedway.com.