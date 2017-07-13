K-Mets shut out Yankees on the road

Christian James (1-1) picked up the win for Kingsport after pitching 5 1/3 innings, allowing two hits, striking out nine and walking two.

After Vasquez’ blast in the fourth, the K-Mets (8-11) added three more runs in the fifth. Dionis Paulino reached on a throwing error by Yankees’ pitcher Gilmael Troya. Kingsport’s Raphael Gladu reached on a fielding error by Troya allowing Paulino to advance to third.

Troya again was his own worst enemy, throwing the ball away on a pickoff attempt, allowing Paulino to score and Gladu move around to third. Edgardo Fermin followed with a base on balls. When he stole second, Gladu raced home to put the K-Mets on top 5-0.

Anthony Dirocie homered in the sixth to provide Kingsport with the final margin of victory.

Marbin Montijo and Joshua Payne came on in relief for the K-Mets, allowing two hits and no runs between them and striking our five.

Troya (2-2) took the loss after 4 1/3 innings of work. He gave us five runs, two earned, walked two and struck out five. But his four errors proved to be too costly to overcome.

The K-Mets and Yankees (15-6) will play the rubber match of this series tonight at 7 p.m. Kingsport returns home on Saturday for a 6:30 p.m. meeting with Johnson City at Hunter Wright Stadium.