FC Dallas TRI girls wait out weather to take win in National Presidents Cup

In spite of falling behind in the early going, FC Dallas TRI rallied for an impressive 3-2 victory.

“They (California) were a good team,” said FC Dallas TRI coach Matt Barry. “But we could see from the beginning that there were things we could exploit.”

California converted on a penalty kick just six minutes into the game to earn a 1-0 advantage.

After another lightning delay, FC Dallas TRI brought down the thunder. Allie Torbett lofted a free kick into the penalty area where Julia Luna got a foot on the ball and flicked it over the goalkeeper’s head, squaring the score at 1-1.

“We went in at halftime and just talked about the things we wanted to do,” said Barry. “We told them not to worry about what happens in the game, just to continue to play and keep battling.”

Taking those words to heart, FC Dallas TRI struck again just three minutes into the second half when Emma Arnold drove a free kick into the upper corner of the goal to give her team a 2-1 lead.

“I put us in a more defense formation to try to contain the California team, but they really came at us hard,” added Barry. “They finally got the equalizer in the 60th minute, so we went back into our attack formation.”

That proved to be a wise decision as Emilee Lane scored the game-winner off a pass from Paige Carlsen with just one minute left in the match.

Up next for FC Dallas TRI is a squad from Cincinnati, which lost 2-1 to Fairfax, Va., earlier on Thursday.

“Winning puts us in the driver’s seat,” said Barry. “Obviously, you want to start with a victory, but it also gives us a great deal of confidence.”

The four teams will play a round-robin format with the top two teams meeting for the national championship and the other two playing in the consolation match.