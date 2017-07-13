After 21 years, D-B wrestling coach ready to ‘turn the page’

Longtime wrestling coach Buzzy Mann announced this week he is stepping away from the mat after 31 years in coaching.

Mann’s career began as an assistant for one year at D-B before moving to Carson-Newman to complete a master’s degree and assist with the Eagles’ program.

From there, Mann coached football and softball at Roane County High School for a year before getting back into wrestling at Greeneville, where he was an assistant coach for three years and head coach for three years.

Mann returned to D-B in 1996, where he’s been head coach for the past 21 years.

“It’s just time to turn the page, spend more time with my family and less time on the road,” said Mann, who will stay on as a teacher. “It’s been a great experience but it is with great anticipation that I begin a new chapter in my life.”

When Mann took over, the Tribe grapplers were practicing in a small corner of the school. Now the program has its own wrestling wing.

“My first day of practice, I was greeted by 12 male and five female wrestlers,” added Mann. “Because of the many dedicated coaches, wrestlers, parents, volunteers, and community support, we have been able to move Dobyns-Bennett wrestling to a new level.”

Along the way, Mann’s teams went 439-170-2 overall and 378-169-2 at D-B, including numerous conference, district and regional dual championships and produced numerous individual region champions and all-state wrestlers. The Indians made six state dual appearances under Mann.

In 2010, Mann was inducted into the Tennessee Chapter of the National Wrestling Hall of Fame and in 2012 was inducted into the Carson-Newman University Athletic Hall of Fame.

“Buzzy Mann has served Dobyns-Bennett High School for 22 years at a high level,” said Dobyns-Bennett Athletic Director Larry Shively. “He has impacted hundreds of young men through his coaching career, and we are incredibly grateful for his leadership. Coach Mann grew our wrestling program tremendously during his tenure. We wish him the very best on the next chapter of his life.”

Additionally, Mann saw the expansion of the program into John Sevier and Robinson middle schools and was instrumental in launching an AAU program as well.

Under his watch, the Indian Classic Tournament has blossomed into a two-day event that regularly hosts 32-33 teams. The wrestling program has also partnered with the Kingsport Convention & Visitor’s Bureau for two decades to bring a pair of national events to Kingsport.

The AAU Spring Youth Nationals in March and the AAU Elementary National Duals in April are held annually at the Buck Van Huss Dome. Mann will continue to oversee each of those events for the next year.

“I am so proud to be a part of a team of servants who work diligently so 600-700 wrestlers from elementary and middle schools have the opportunity to compete with some of the best of the best,” Mann said. “Also these two tournaments and the Indian Classic generate very large revenue for our schools and our city. We truly are one Tribe and one Kingsport.”

Shively said a successor will be named very soon.

“I am hopeful the new coach will come in and take what we’ve done to an even higher level,” said Mann. “I wish the new coach nothing but the best.”