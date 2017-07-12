UT fans converge on Farmers Market for latest on Vols

Yet Tuesday evening, the final stop on this year’s tour turned into the caravan's biggest. More than 1,000 die-hard Vols fans packed their way in the Farmers Market in downtown Kingsport.

The orange-clad throng came to hear from new athletic director John Currie, football coach Butch Jones, track and field coach Beth Alford-Sullivan, men’s tennis coach Chris Woodruff and women’s tennis coach Alison Ojeda.

“I cut my teeth on the Big Orange Caravan,” said Currie, a former assistant AD with the Vols who returned on April 1 after eight years as Kansas State’s AD.

“When I got here in April, I was told that we may not have a caravan. In April the planning should have already been done, not just starting. I’m happy we could get it done and what a turn out tonight in Kingsport.”

Currie and the Tennessee coaches took part in a question and answer session hosted by the Voice of the Vols, Bob Kesling.

First on most fans’ minds was the upcoming football season and the quarterback position battle between junior Quinten Dormandy and redshirt freshman Jarrett Guarantano.

“I’m excited about both individuals,” Jones said. “We have no timetable in naming a starting quarterback. Both individuals are having an exceptional summer. I think that competition has been extremely healthy for our football team.”

Jones also addressed the idea of expanding the college football season by one week to create a pair of bye weeks each year.

“The 14-week season is something we really need to look at,” he said. “We always talk about the welfare of the student-athlete and now we are going to extend the season by another week. These are still student-athletes and they have a heavy load and we ask so much from them. We need to truly understand how it would benefit the student athlete.”

Jones also had high praise for Kingsport native and redshirt senior Thomas Edwards. The Dobyns-Bennett grad is lone rep from the Tri-Cities on the Vols’ 2017 roster. The backup offensive lineman has appeared in just six games at UT and missed all of 2016 with an injury but has shown perseverance and resiliency.

“Thomas is a really, really good kid, the type of kid you need in your program,” Jones said. “He’s continued to grow and develop in our football program. He’s been a great teammate since he got here.”

UT opens the season at Atlanta’s Mercedez-Benz Stadium against Georgia Tech on Labor Day, hosts Indiana State five days later then travels to Gainesville to face Florida the next Saturday.

“I don’t know of anybody in the country that will be play three games in 13 days and two being road games,” Currie said. “I know the Georgia Tech game is a neutral site, but we are the ones getting on the buses.”

As for the future of such neutral-site contests, Currie said UT has “to make decisions about those type of games that make sense for our program, from competition, to brand presence and from a recruiting standpoint. Playing a game in Atlanta makes sense, playing a game in Charlotte make sense. Some other games at neutral sites may not make sense.”

Currie added that the Vols have a pretty special place in Neyland Stadium and loyal statewide support that come to Knoxville for every home game.

Currie did say the Vols will continue to have a non-conference game of merit.

Currie returned to Knoxville after spearheading a facilities overhaul at Kansas State. In the time he was gone, much change also occurred at UT.

“It’s a transformative campus change,” he said. “Our whole campus has been transformed. There was a period of time when our athletic facilities were ahead of our academic facilities. Now we have the Tickle Engineering Building, Haslam School of Music, Stokely Residence Hall, Strong Hall, the brand new Student Union. Our campus, from an academic infrastructure is in the best position it’s ever been in.”

Which has facilitated renewed talk about continued Neyland Stadium renovations, particularly in the South End Zone. For years South Stadium Hall and East Stadium Hall housed academic units in primitive, miserable conditions. Many of those are now moving to new state-of-the-art facilities across the campus.

“We are seeing those units move out into world-class space for the first time,” said Currie. “So we are looking at the feasibility and looking more concretely about renovating.”

The Neyland Stadium master plan was started in 2004 with a potential two-decade time line. Already the West Side and North Side have undergone significant upgrades. Currie would like to see as much of the project competed before the Neyland Stadium Centennial in 2021.

“That project is on my mind every day,” Currie added. “Neyland Stadium affects so many of our fans, probably some of whom are here tonight, that work an additional shifts or mow some neighbor’s hay so they have enough money to buy those football tickets. We need to continue to make sure they have a quality experience and we have some work to do in the South End Zone.”