Defending champ Nottingham favorite at Ridgefields Invitational 

In the 68th annual event set to begin today at the Club at Ridgefields, the rising Clemson sophomore is once again the prohibitive selection to defend his title on his home turf.

“I always love to play this tournament,” said Nottingham. “It’s just nice to be at home and play my home course.”

Last year, Nottingham came in having already won the Tennessee Match Play championship and repeated at the Tennessee State Junior Amateur.

This year, Nottingham boasts a victory in the prestigious 117th North & South Amateur at Pinehurst No. 2, and it’s been a hero’s welcome since his return home.

“Coming home from the North & South has been awesome,” added Nottingham. “A lot of people have been congratulating me. It feels good to have had so many people following the tournament from back home.”

Nottingham heads a stellar field that includes four other former winners: Lawrence Largent, Carlson Cox, Ben Campbell and Eddie Karst.

“It will definitely take some good play to repeat because of the good field this year,” Nottingham said.

Also in the draw is Church Hill’s Lucas Armstrong.

“It’s always a very good field at Ridgefields,” said Armstrong. “William is playing at a very high level right now, but I love playing Ridgefields. It’s one of my favorite courses.”

Armstrong in coming off a runner-up finish last weekend at the East Tennessee Amateur.

“I’m very happy with how I’m playing right now. I’m hitting it better than I have in a long time,” added Armstrong. “It feels good to be competing again. Hopefully, I can make a few putts this weekend and we’ll see what happens.”

The Senior Flight is headed by Bill Hardin, Tony Green, defending champion Tim Dinwiddie, last year’s runner-up Mark Halvorsen and multi-time winner Bill Argabrite.

The tournament is a 54-hole event with the second round on Saturday and final round on Sunday.