Pirates jump on K-Mets’ miscues for 9-4 win

The Bucs loaded the bases in the bottom of the sixth inning and scored its first two runs without the benefit of a hit.

Ryan Puerifoy started the frame by reaching on an error by K-Mets shortstop Edgardo Fermin. Matt Diorio walked and one out later Kyle Watson walked to load the bases. Henry Rosario then also walked to force in Puerifoy with the first run and Diorio came home on a Raul Hernandez sacrifice fly.

Another Fermin fielding error allowed Melvin Jimenez to reach first and reload the bases. Then Bristol’s Luis Perez greeted Kingsport reliever Marbin Montijo with a game-tying two-run double to right.

More walks, this time issued by the Mets’ third pitcher of the night, Joe Cavallaro, led to two more runs in the bottom of the seventh. Diorio and Watson both walked again and both scored on Rosario’s double to center.

The Pirates added three more runs in the bottom of the eighth, highlighted by Yondry Contreras’ two-run triple.

The K-Mets had taken a 3-0 lead in the top of the second. Jeremy Vasquez led off with a solo homer, Dionis Paulino singled in a run and Anthony Dirocie scored on a balk.

Jimenez and Perez had two hits each for Bristol (4-10). Diorio and Watson both scored two runs.

Dirocie roped a pair of doubles for the K-Mets (4-8).

Drew Fischer and Miguel Hernandez combined to pitch 4 1/3 innings of hitless relief for the Pirates with Fischer earning the win and Hernandez the save. Cavallaro suffered the defeat for the K-Mets.

The teams play the rubber match of the series tonight in Bristol at 7 with former Sullivan East star Hunter Stratton scheduled to start for the Pirates.