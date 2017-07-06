Local teams fall, but gain valuable experience in AAU

At the MeadowView Conference Resort & Convention Center, the Potomac Valley Vogues walloped the North Texas Lady Tar Heels 60-36 after leading by as many as 32 points late in the contest.

Meanwhile, at the Buck Van Huss Dome, the Dayton Lady Hoopsters upended the two-time defending national champion Alabama Lady Starz 50-40, ending the Starz’ 19-game winning streak in the process.

The Lady Hoopster program is no stranger to Kingsport, having finished as 12U runner-up in 2009, taking fifth place in the 6th grade tournament in 2011 and making a semifinal run in the 7th grade tournament here last year.

The Hoopsters and the Vogue will meet at the Buck Van Huss Dome today at 2:20 p.m. for the title while third place will be settled at the same time at MeadowView between the Starz and the Lady Tar Heels.

Both local teams saw their runs in the Division II bracket end on Thursday. The Tennessee Shooters fell 52-27 to the CA Crush TNT at D-B while the Tennessee Thunder suffered a third tough loss in the tournament, this time 40-32 to East Tennessee Elite at MeadowView.

Both local squads managed one victory in the tournament, but each came away much improved due to the experience.

“Both teams got to experience different environments, loud crowds, saw a lot of size and speed,” said Thunder coach Hunter Walling. “We played against full court man-to-man defense, saw several different kinds of zone, several different kinds of presses. We learned a lot.”

For the second straight contest, the Thunder simply struggled scoring, making only 12 of 51 field goals, but stayed in the game thanks to 16 offensive rebounds.

“Again, we got a lot of good looks, just couldn’t finish,” noted Walling. “But getting the good looks had a lot to do with our composure on offense. Even though we couldn’t score, we were much more composed than earlier in the tournament. That same team beat us by 20 points in the state tournament, and today, make a few more shots, and who knows.”

Allison Lambert led the Thunder with 11 points and eight rebounds. Chloe Nelson, daughter of Science Hill assistant football coach Ralph Nelson, had another double digit effort with 10 points. Abigail Taylor tossed in seven. Emma Niebruegge and Karah Stinson grabbed five boards each.

Now Walling and assistant Mark Pendleton, the former boys coach at Sullivan South, hand the squad comprised entirely of Holston Middle School students off to Lady Eagles coach (and Walling’s wife) Kristi Walling.

“I hope she likes what we’ve done with them and how they’ve improved,” noted Walling. “We got better each day. When they go back to Holston, their goal will be to win the state sectional, and they got to experience playing teams that were better than what they will probably see on the way to that goal.

“We would have liked to have won more, but I’m happy with what we’ve done. The girls represented their school, the city of Kingsport and East Tennessee very well, and we’re very proud of them.”