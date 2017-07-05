Local teams Thunder, Pistol fall in AAU

The first round of action in Division II saw both local teams fall. The Tennessee Shooters were overwhelmed 51-20 by the Pulaski County (Va.) Wolves at the TNT SportsPlex while at the MeadowView Conference Resort & Convention Center, the Tennessee Thunder suffered a heartwrenching 43-39 loss to the Georgia Pistols.

Neither the Pistols nor the Thunder could find their offensive footing playing on the longer courts and in a more expansive venue for the first time in the event.

The Thunder bolted out to an 8-2 lead, but after trailing the entire first half, the Pistols edged ahead 15-14 at intermission.

The second half featured nine ties and eight lead changes as both sides finally found some offensive rhythm.

For the Thunder, it was Emma Niebruegge facilitating from her point guard position. Niebruegge’s basket gave the Thunder a 25-21 lead. A pull-up in the lane a bit later tied the contest at 29-29.

Then, Niebruegge found the finishing Allison Lambert with back-to-back assists and a 36-32 advantage with 4:26 remaining.

“Emma played fantastic and kind of got us going,” said Thunder coach Parker Walling. “She got everyone involved.”

However, the Pistols outscored the Thunder 11-3 the rest of the way, starting with six straight points in the next two minutes, capped by Katherine Ward’s slicing drive through the lane and basket with 2:32 left.

A nice transition from the Thunder’s Marleigh Pendleton to Lambert and finished by Chloe Nelson tied the contest, and after Abigail Taylor hit one of two foul shots, the Thunder led by one, 39-38, with 1:45 to go.

But with 57 seconds to go, the Pistols’ Meghan Powell banked home a three-pointer from the top of the key, and Ward sank a pair of late free throws for the final margin.

“I felt like we had several chances in the second half to pull away,” said Walling. “But it didn’t happen and then they bank in a three. When you let teams hang around, stuff like that is bound to happen.”

The Thunder made just 17 of 65 field goal attempts and just 4 of 12 free throws, but Walling refused to use the unfamiliar surroundings as an excuse.

“We ran the floor pretty well, but we missed a bunch of lay-ups,” noted Walling. “When you are shooting two feet from the goal, venue shouldn’t matter.

“But it was a faster paced game and physically and mentally we got sped up. We rushed a few shots and had a lot of turnovers, a lot of unforced turnovers.”

Nelson led all scorers with 11 points. Allison Lambert netted all 10 of her points in a solid second half. Jaelyn West and Niebruegge finished with six points apiece.

Ella Hickman paced a balanced Pistols scoring effort with 10 points. Ward tossed in eight, Power and Turner chipped in seven each and Kaitlyn Robinson added six.

The Tennessee Shooters fell into an early hole against Pulaski County and never recovered. The Wolves built a 31-12 halftime advantage and steadily expanded the margin in the second half.

Macey Mullins topped the Shooters in scoring with six points. Jadyn Lawson tallied five.

Both local squads transition to the Division II 10th place bracket and both will play today at 2:20 p.m. The Shooters will face the CA Crush TNT at the Buck Van Huss Dome while the Thunder will square off against the East Tennessee Elite at Meadowview.

In the Division I bracket, the Elite Eight is set with the Southern Alabama Starz, Michigan Legacy, Dayton Lady Hoopsters, North Texas Lady Tar Heels, Kentucky GHITP Finest, Arkansas Dazzlers, Potomac Valley Vogues and the winner of the West Virginia Thunder-North Tartan (MN) Elite contest.

All will be involved in today quarterfinals at 10:20 a.m. at three different venues with the winners advancing to the semis at 3:40 p.m. this afternoon at two different venues.