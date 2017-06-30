Twins outlast K-Mets in extra inning thriller

With the game tied at two in the eighth, the Twins broke out against Kingsport starter Carlos Hernandez. After a Trey Cabbage double gave the Twins a 3-2 advantage, Twins cleanup man J.J. Robinson hit his second homer in as many games to expand the lead to three runs.

The Mets answered one inning later. After a leadoff walk, Angel Manzanarez and Edgardo Fermin laced back-to-back hits, putting the Mets in business. Productive outs by Walker Lagrange and Jeremy Vasquez followed, which knotted the score at 5-5.

In the 10th, Elizabethton capitalized on two of Kingsport’s six errors on the night to take a 6-5 advantage. Twins manager Ray Smith called on Juan Gamez to close it out, but Manzanarez delivered a clutch single to tie the game. Kingsport would have won it there, if not for a strong throw to the plate by Mark Contreras to cut down Grabiel Jimenez.

In a game that spanned nearly four hours and witnessed five lead changes, five ties, two extra innings in which both teams scored, and 380 combined pitches, the most surprising thing may have been that K-Mets outfielder Dionis Paulino took the loss on the mound.

Having used up the collection of arms in the bullpen that he was planning on, Kingsport manager Luis Rivera went to his .286 hitting outfielder. Paulino retired the first two men before suffering a bit of wildness. He gave up a double followed by three consecutive walks and a hit by pitch before finally escaping the inning.

Kingsport was able to mount one last rally and cut the deficit to one, but Anthony Dirocie flew out to the warning track in right field to end the game.

The K-Mets and Twins conclude their series at Hunter Wright Stadium tonight. The first pitch is slated for 6:30.