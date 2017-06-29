Craziness continues for 28th year

The 28th edition of this always popular event will take place Saturday, July 15 on the candlelit streets of Kingsport. Ethiopian Yitayal Atnafu returns to defend his 2016 title and will be joined by last year’s runner-up, Isaac Mukundi Mwangi from Kenya, and fourth-place finisher Mourad Marofit from Morocco.

“We are really excited to get these three back,” said co-event director Hank Brown. “Last year was a banner year, and we have three of our top four back. That’s incredible. This year’s field is shaping up to be just as good, maybe even better than last year.”

The runners will again be eyeing not only the Teleperformance $5,000 Dash For the Gold first-place prize but also the Regional Eye Center’s $10,008 World Record Bonus given to the first runner to break the current world best time of 22:01.

What has made the Crazy 8s so successful over the years is the race committee’s willingness to change with the times.

“I’ll be honest, our numbers were down last year,” said Brown. “We’re seeing that trend all across the country. But we’re not taking that lightly.

“We want to try new things, and so far the changes we’ve made have been well received.”

One of the big changes this year is the starting times. While the McDonald’s of Greater Kingsport Little 8s Youth Field Day will kick things off at its usual time, the Almost Crazy 3K Run/Walk, presented by Wellmont/CVA Heart Institute and Eastman Credit Union, will begin an hour earlier than in the past at 7:58 p.m.

The Crazy 8s 8K, which has started at 9:58 p.m. in the past, will now begin at 8:58.

“We have so many families involved in our event, and they were asking for an earlier starting time,” added Brown. “We felt it would be worth a try. It won’t be totally dark when the race starts, but by the time the runners come into J. Fred Johnson Stadium for the finish, they should get the same experience as in the past.”

Brown also announced that one of this year’s new features is a Crazy 8s app. It can be downloaded for free, and folks can use it to track family members’ and friends’ progress during the race.

Also, this year’s 3K Run/Walk will be timed, something that hasn’t been done in recent years.

“That event will still be low-key,” said Brown. “We won’t give out awards, but participants can get a time.”

Additionally, the first 250 runners who enter and complete both the 3K and 8K races will receive the new Totally Crazy medal.

“We had to cap that event at 250 because that’s all the medals we ordered,” said Brown. “The response to the Totally Crazy combo has been awesome. We’ll have to get more medals next year.”

Brown announced on Wednesday that this year’s Crazy 8s Torch Bearer will be Teresa Duffy, the track coach at Grandview School. Duffy, who has competed in multiple marathons, was diagnosed with breast cancer in December. She completed chemotherapy on June 7.

Dr. Robert Bice, founder of the Regional Eye Center, was named the 2017 First Medal recipient for his longtime support of the Crazy 8s Road Race.

For more information on any Crazy 8s event, visit www.crazy8s.org.