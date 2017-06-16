Kingsport’s Austin Carter qualifies for U.S. Junior Amateur

On Wednesday at the Southeast Sectional Qualifier at The Country Club of Birmingham’s West Course, Kingsport’s Austin Carter was the top qualifier among 70 golfers to earn a spot in the 70th annual event next month at Flint Hills National Golf Club in Andover, Kansas.

Last year, Jonesborough’s Jack Rhea made the field and missed out on the match play field of 64 on a tie-breaker after finishing tied for 58th in stroke play.

Carter, a recent graduate of Sullivan South, shot a four-under-par 67 to finish two shots ahead of Turk Pettit out of Auburn, Alabama.

A hot start with the putter propelled Carter to birdies on four of the first six holes.

“I started my round with two birdies with two mid-range putts on the first two holes,” said Carter, who finished with a 31 on the front nine. “It was probably the best I’ve putted in a tournament this year.”

Carter gave a shot back on the par four 12th hole but bounced back with a birdie on the par four 14th to shoot an even par 36 on the back nine.

“I managed to get up and down from some tough spots on the back,” added Carter who missed only two fairways on the day and hit 15 greens in regulation. “I hit the ball really well all day.”

Despite making the turn at four under, Carter’s mindset on the course didn’t change.

“I had no idea where I stood,” explained Carter. “I knew it was a really tough course, but with that many people in the field, I figured some other people were probably going to go pretty low as well.”

The 2017 U.S. Junior Amateur begins on July 17 with two rounds of stroke play. The top 64 finishers advance to bracket play beginning on July 19. The second and third rounds are set for July 20, and the quarterfinal and semifinal matches are July 21. The two finalists will meet in a 36-hole match on Saturday, July 22.

Nottingham, Ratliff eliminated

Kingsport’s William Nottingham and Cayman Ratliff were both eliminated in the round of 16 Thursday in the 17th Tennessee State Match Play Championship at Hillwood Country Club in Nashville.

Ratliff, the No. 11 seed, fell 5 & 4 to No. 6 Matt Cooper of Memphis while the defending champion and second-seeded Nottingham fell in a 21-hole thriller to Brentwood’s Trevor Johnson.

On the card, Johnson shot a four-under-par 68 with Nottingham carding a three-under 69; however, Nottingham trailed by two holes going to the 17th tee.

The rising sophomore Clemson Tiger golfer rolled in a pair of birdies on Nos. 17 and 18 to force extra holes. Johnson birdied the third playoff hole while Nottingham left his 10-foot birdie attempt just short.

Chase Roswell of Bristol won both of his matches on the day, beating Cameron Yeary of Knoxville 2 & 1 and then taking out the top seed, Chris Barron of Joelton, 4 & 3, in the quarterfinals.

Roswell will face Start Smith of Nashville in the semifinals at 8:30 a.m. today. The championship match is for noon today.

Tennessee Women’s Amateur final set

Abigail Heck and Sydney Colwill posted solid semifinal victories on Thursday to advance to today’s championship match at the 85th Tennessee Women’s State Amateur Championship at Memphis Golf Club.

The fourth-seeded Heck won 4 & 3 over top seed and Middle Tennessee State golfer Jenna Burris in her semifinal while No. 2 seed Colwill posted a 7 & 5 decision over No. 6 Meghann Stamps.