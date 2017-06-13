Eastside's Smallwood VHSL 1A player of the year

Smallwood, the left-handed ace for the Spartans during this year’s run to the 1A Final Four, is the 2017 VHSL 1A player of the year. He closed the season with an 11-2 record.

Eastside junior Cole Harness, at first base, also made the all-state team for a second straight year, and junior Blake Rhoten joined his teammates as the 1A designated hitter.

Eric Altizer was the 1A coach of the year after guiding Auburn to the state championship.

The team is determined by an all-state committee comprising eight baseball coaches, four from each region, and each group has its own committee. Only first-team all-region selections are eligible for selection to the all-state team.

2017 VHSL GROUP 1A ALL-STATE BASEBALL TEAM

Player of the Year

Austin Smallwood, Eastside

Coach of the Year

Eric Altizer, Auburn

1A First Team

P — Hunter Williams, Sr., Windsor

P — Austin Smallwood, Sr., Eastside

P — Cole Holsinger, Sr., Stonewall Jackson

C — Kyle Altizer, Sr., Auburn

1B — Cole Harness, Jr., Eastside

2B — Davis Powell, Jr., Windsor

3B — Brandon Looney, Jr., Honaker

SS — Jacob Adams, Jr., Altavista

OF — Blake Stinson, Jr., Honaker

OF — Jacob Council, Jr., Windsor

OF — Tanner Bailey, Jr., Fort Chiswell

OF — Shyhiem Pannell, Jr., Altavista

DH — Blake Rhoten, Jr., Eastside

Utility — Dylan Akers, Jr., Auburn

1A Second Team

P — Dallas Beasley, Sr., Fort Chiswell

P — Matthew Kleinfelter, So., Lancaster

P — Keith Reed, So., Auburn

C —Trevor Kiser, Sr., Windsor

1B — Logan Morrison, Sr., Luray

2B — Tyler Dressler, Sr., Covington

3B — Matthew Kleinfelter, So., Lancaster

SS — Chance Davis, Jr., Fort Chiswell

OF — Hunter Williams, Sr., Windsor

OF — Justin Spiers, Sr., Surry

OF — Tyler Jackson, Jr., Patrick Henry

OF — Dakota Moore, Jr., Eastside

DH — Chris Fowler, Sr., Central Lunenburg

Utility — Nick Dotson, Jr., Stonewall Jackson