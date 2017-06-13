Eastside's Smallwood VHSL 1A player of the year

Smallwood, the left-handed ace for the Spartans during this year’s run to the 1A Final Four, is the 2017 VHSL 1A player of the year. He closed the season with an 11-2 record.
Eastside junior Cole Harness, at first base, also made the all-state team for a second straight year, and junior Blake Rhoten joined his teammates as the 1A designated hitter.
Eric Altizer was the 1A coach of the year after guiding Auburn to the state championship.
The team is determined by an all-state committee comprising eight baseball coaches, four from each region, and each group has its own committee. Only first-team all-region selections are eligible for selection to the all-state team.
2017 VHSL GROUP 1A ALL-STATE BASEBALL TEAM
Player of the Year
Austin Smallwood, Eastside
Coach of the Year
Eric Altizer, Auburn
1A First Team
P — Hunter Williams, Sr., Windsor
P — Austin Smallwood, Sr., Eastside
P — Cole Holsinger, Sr., Stonewall Jackson
C — Kyle Altizer, Sr., Auburn
1B — Cole Harness, Jr., Eastside
2B — Davis Powell, Jr., Windsor
3B — Brandon Looney, Jr., Honaker
SS — Jacob Adams, Jr., Altavista
OF — Blake Stinson, Jr., Honaker
OF — Jacob Council, Jr., Windsor
OF — Tanner Bailey, Jr., Fort Chiswell
OF — Shyhiem Pannell, Jr., Altavista
DH — Blake Rhoten, Jr., Eastside
Utility — Dylan Akers, Jr., Auburn
1A Second Team
P — Dallas Beasley, Sr., Fort Chiswell
P — Matthew Kleinfelter, So., Lancaster
P — Keith Reed, So., Auburn
C —Trevor Kiser, Sr., Windsor
1B — Logan Morrison, Sr., Luray
2B — Tyler Dressler, Sr., Covington
3B — Matthew Kleinfelter, So., Lancaster
SS — Chance Davis, Jr., Fort Chiswell
OF — Hunter Williams, Sr., Windsor
OF — Justin Spiers, Sr., Surry
OF — Tyler Jackson, Jr., Patrick Henry
OF — Dakota Moore, Jr., Eastside
DH — Chris Fowler, Sr., Central Lunenburg
Utility — Nick Dotson, Jr., Stonewall Jackson