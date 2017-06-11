Wise Central takes tennis silver at state

The Lady Warriors settled for state runner-up for the third consecutive year with Saturday’s 5-2 loss to Maggie Walker at the Radford University Tennis Complex. Annie Church and Rachel Bailey earned singles wins for Central, which closed out its terrific season with a 20-2 record.

In Friday’s VHSL tennis action, the Lady Warriors doubles team of Jessie Kennedy and Mariah Barnette won their 2A semifinal before falling to Maggie Walker’s Anna Soffin and Narmeen Rashid 6-1, 7-5 in the championship match. Kennedy and Barnette reached the final with a 6-1, 6-2 win over Sammy Finnegan and Natalie Kim of Maggie Walker. Soffin and Rashid, who won back-to-back doubles crowns, eliminated Gate City’s Karson Light and Hope Spivey in the semifinal round.

One area tennis team did bring home the gold on Saturday. Abingdon defeated defending state champion Cave Springs 5-2 for the 3A crown, a first for the Lady Falcons’ program.

Among other VHSL finals on Saturday, John Battle suffered a heartbreaking 5-4 loss to Dan River on a walk-off in the 2A baseball championship, Holston fell to Mathews 4-1 in the 1A softball final and, in an epic 3A softball battle, defending state champion Warhill edged Brookville 1-0 in an 18-inning thriller.