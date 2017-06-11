Lady Warriors' Kennedy, Duncan take top C40 tennis honors

The Lady Warriors’ Jessee Kennedy was named player of the year, Angie Duncan was selected coach of the year, and five other Wise Central players made the all-conference team.

2017 All-Conference 40

Girls Tennis Teams

Player of the Year

Jessee Kennedy, Wise Central

Coach of the Year

Angie Duncan, Wise Central

All-Conference 40 Team

Wise Central — Rachel Bailey, Mariah Barnette, Sydney Bates, Annie Church, Madison Lawson

Gate City — Karson Light, Hope Spivey

Lebanon — Lexie Cantrell

Ridgeview — Hannah Baker, Riley Mullins, Ashtyn Grant

Honorable Mention

Haley Williams, Gate City; Claire Melton, John Battle; Samantha Smith, Lee; Hannah Thacker, Ridgeview; Ally Connell, Union; Cami Smith, Union.