Lady Warriors' Kennedy, Duncan take top C40 tennis honors

The Lady Warriors’ Jessee Kennedy was named player of the year, Angie Duncan was selected coach of the year, and five other Wise Central players made the all-conference team.
2017 All-Conference 40
Girls Tennis Teams
Player of the Year
Jessee Kennedy, Wise Central
Coach of the Year
Angie Duncan, Wise Central
All-Conference 40 Team
Wise Central — Rachel Bailey, Mariah Barnette, Sydney Bates, Annie Church, Madison Lawson
Gate City — Karson Light, Hope Spivey
Lebanon — Lexie Cantrell
Ridgeview — Hannah Baker, Riley Mullins, Ashtyn Grant
Honorable Mention
Haley Williams, Gate City; Claire Melton, John Battle; Samantha Smith, Lee; Hannah Thacker, Ridgeview; Ally Connell, Union; Cami Smith, Union.