Rainey takes interim AD role at Virginia-Wise

Rainey previously served as the school's associate AD for academics and student-athlete success as well as the senior woman administrator.

Sterling left Virginia-Wise earlier this week to take over as AD at Presbyterian College.

A member of the Virginia-Wise Athletic Hall of Fame, Rainey was a standout volleyball and softball player for the Cavaliers. She began her professional career as the school's volleyball coach, a position she held for three seasons.

"I feel invested in the college and community and appreciate the opportunity to serve UVa-Wise and our students in this position," Rainey said in a release from the college. "I want to thank Chancellor (Donna Price) Henry, (Vice Chancellor and CEO) Sim Ewing and the athletic staff for their support and am excited to continue working with each of them as we move forward. #GoCavsGo"

In her most recent role, Rainey oversaw student-athlete success academically while also coordinating the athletic department's community engagement and educational programing.

Rainey graduated from Virginia-Wise in 2005. She received her master's degree in sport management in 2007 and earned her Ph.D. In sport sociology (2013) from Tennessee in 2013.