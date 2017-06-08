Horse show in Gray to benefit Hammond post in Kingsport

Amy Starnes, manager for the event, said this marks the second year the show has supported veterans. As last year, Starnes said the event will benefit the American Legion Hammond Post 3 and the Honor Guard Posts 3 and 265. The later is from the Gate City American Legion post.

“We get this horse show paid for,” Starnes said, adding that proceeds last year went to the post. “We gave them $2,000 right in the middle of the hose show last year,” Starnes said. Gate receipts and entry fees go toward the cause. The spectator fee is $5, although students are free, and entry fees vary with classes.

Starnes said that the legion’s honor guard sometimes travels at member expenses to three or four funerals a day. Her husband, Ronnie Starnes, is a veteran and president of the East Tennessee Walking Horse Association. The show in the past has raised money for the Small Miracles Therapeutic Riding Center.

Opening ceremonies are 4 p.m., with a second ceremony at 6:30 p.m. If the weather cooperates, Starnes said she expects more than 100 horse spread among 32 classes. She said a church will provide food vending.

Starnes said she’s trying to drum up publicity and support for the event because once-popular horse shows were throughout the region, including Scott County and Surgoinsville, and drew the general public as well as equine enthusiasts.

For more information, contact Ronnie or Amy Starnes at (423) 782-6581 or go to the association’s website at etwha.org.