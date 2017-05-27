Eads, Varghese, Crigger capture state track gold

Daniel Boone’s Ben Varghese, Science Hill’s Alex Crigger and Sullivan East’s Hunter Eads all earned first-place finishes at Middle Tennessee State.

Varghese, an East Tennessee State signee, captured the Class AAA 3,200 meters title with his winning time of 9:13.42. He trailed by 10 seconds after the first 1,600 meters then ran a 4:27 split over the second half of the race to run down the early leader.

Crigger, committed to run cross country at Tennessee, won the AAA 1,600 in a time of 4:17.97. Varghese came in sixth (4:27.63) in the 1,600.

With his throw of 50-1¾, Eads won the A-AA shot put by almost 3 feet. He also finished fourth in the discus (131-4).

The Trailblazers’ 4x800 relay of Zac Branham, Varghese, Caleb Sells and Matt Huff came in third (8:06.03).

Memphis Central won the overall team competition with 62.5 points. Brentwood was second with 60.

Boone finished fifth (29), the fourth straight year the ’Blazers made the top five. They took seven athletes to the state track meet and all placed and earned all-state honors.

Dobyns-Bennett’s Tanner Henry earned a fourth-place medal in the AAA high jump by clearing the bar at 6-4. Noah Shelton was fifth, also at 6-4.

The Indians’ Jeamy Williams finished fifth in the 400 (50.07), and D-B’s 4x400-meter relay of Dee Williams, Kinden Reyes, Jordan Murray and Jeamy Williams posted a sixth-place finish (3:22.96).

D-B senior Bryce Barrett, the defending state 400 champion, was dealing with a stomach virus and finished ninth in the 200 (22.80) and 14th in the 400 (51.16).

Sullivan South’s Ethan Ward came in fourth in the A-AA 110-meter hurdles (15.72). Cherokee’s Fletcher Hickman took home a seventh-place medal in the AAA 300 hurdles (40.00).

Other area athletes who medaled included Porter Bradley from University School of Johnson City ( (fifth, A-AA 3,200, (10:23.34) and Unicoi County’s Andrew Bowen (sixth, A-AA pole vault, 11-6).

Athletes who finished in the top eight earned all-state honors.

TSSAA tennis

MURFREESBORO — The Tennessee High boys doubles team of Jacob Marshall and Charlie Moseley dominated Mount Juliet’s Josh Walker and Dylan Chambers 6-1, 6-0 in the Class AAA finals at Old Fort Park.

It was Marshall’s seventh overall state title, four team and three doubles, making him the most decorated male tennis player across all classifications in TSSAA history. It was Moseley’s fifth overall state title.

The Vikings’ Stone Cozart lost 6-4, 6-4 to Brentwood’s Sam Fischer in the singles final.

Girls soccer

Gate City 7, Honaker 2

BRISTOL, Va. — Callie McMurray scored four goals, two in each half, and Jamie Watts recorded two first-half goals and an assist to lead the Lady Blue Devils to the Conference 40 tournament title at Sugar Hollow Park.

Amanda Vermillion also had a goal, and Paige Gardner and Linley Pierson recorded an assist apiece for Gate City. Madison Grizzle came up with four saves in goal.

Abby Atchley and Kiana Roman accounted for Honaker’s goals. Roman scored off an assist from Atchley. The Lady Tigers keeper Megan Harris made 19 saves.

Baseball

John Battle 6, Lebanon 5

GATE CITY — The Trojans scored four runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to break a 2-2 tie and go on to the Conference 40 tournament championship at Grogan Park.

The Pioneers rallied for three runs in the seventh but could get no closer.

Landon Moore pitched five strong innings for the Trojans, striking out nine and giving up just one earned run on three hits. Bryce Bowman came on in relief in the sixth and picked up the win.

Bowman also went 1-for-2 and drove in two runs. Isaac Deel added two hits, a run and oan RBI for the Trojans, who took advantage of 10 walks.

Chandler Boyd went 3-for-4, including a home run, with two RBIs and two runs scored for Lebanon. Cole Buchanan had a hit and a pair of RBIs.