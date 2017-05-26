D-B’s Hill, Volunteer’s Peterson sisters, South’s Barrett fall in state tennis

Hill, however, would fall in the semifinals for a second straight year later in the afternoon, 6-3, 6-1 to Sneha Sinha of Collierville

Anxious from the outset, Hill became increasingly uneasy when the entire Dobyns-Bennett baseball contingent came for support in the first match.

Hill, however, said their boisterous support helped overcome several unforced errors in the first set against Dattilo

“It made me nervous at first when I saw them come in,” said Hill. “But I knew they were here to support me, and we’ve all been supporting each other all week. They helped me get through the first set.”

Neither Hill now Dattilo mustered more than a one-game advantage in the opening set. Deadlocked at 6-6, it went to a tiebreaker with Hill serving first.

“I was really nervous, but I knew I had to get my serve in on the very first point,” noted Hill.

She did and went on to win the first six points to take the first set. Hill then breezed through the second without surrendering a game.

“Winning the tiebreaker did calm me down,” explained Hill. “At 6-0, I went for a winner, but missed and then went back to cross courts to close it out. In the second set, the nerves kind of went away and I let my game take over.”

Hill, however, found few answers in the semifinal loss to Sinha.

“She (Sinha) hit everything just about on the line or right at the line with a lot of power,” said Hill. “I just couldn’t get my power game going.”

Volunteer Lady Falcons sisters Marlaina and McKenna Peterson made their second straight Class AAA girls state doubles appearance as well on Thursday.

Facing the Brentwood tandem of Evelyn Calhoun and Georgie Fischer, the Petersons fell 6-1, 6-2.

“We started off not playing very well, too many unforced errors,” said senior Marlaina. “In the second, we kind of figured out what we were doing. But they had better shots than we did. They were both very good at the net, had good drop shots, had good everything.”

The Petersons earned their second straight Region 1-AAA doubles title to earn the repeat state trip.

“It’s such a good feeling to come down here as a participant. The state thing is such a huge deal,” added Marlaina, a Milligan College signee. “To be able to come down here and play is amazing and to be able to do it two years in a row is even better.”

Younger sister McKenna, a sophomore, said replacing her older sibling for a run at a third state trip will be difficult.

“It’s such an honor just to be here, especially with my sister who is my best friend and the best doubles partner I could ever have,” said McKenna. “I’m never going to have another partner like my sister.”

Elsewhere Sullivan South’s Nate Barrett fell in straight sets to Daniel Cox of Red Bank, 6-0, 6-0 in the first round of the Class A/AA boys singles tournament.

The Tennessee High Viking boys, who claimed a fourth-straight team title under Kingsport native Reedy Toney on Wednesday can add more state titles today.

Stone Cozart earned a spot in the Class AAA boys singles title match with wins over Cole Crosland of White County (6-3, 6-4) and Sai Mummareddy of Germantown (6-0, 6-0). Cozart will face Brentwood’s Sam Fischer in the championship match.

In Class AAA boys doubles, Jacob Marshall and Charlie Moseley will face off with Mt. Juliet’s Josh Walker and Dylan Chambers for the championship.

Marshall and Mosely won in the first round over James Eaves and Grayson Marlow of Bearden, 6-2, 6-1 and 6-2, 6-2 over Cookeville’s Alex Krikovich in the semifinals.