Weather scrambles Conference 40, 48 tournaments

Mother Nature has played havoc with the Conference 40 and 48 tournaments, forcing officials to try to complete everything Friday. The forecast looks hopeful so everyone has their fingers crossed. With the VHSL West region tournaments on tap early next week, area squads are in a do or die situation.

The Conference 40 baseball final between John Battle and Lebanon is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. at Grogan Park in Gate City.

Conference 40 softball will play both the semifinals and finals at Lebanon High School. John Battle will take on Wise Central at 1 p.m. followed by Gate City and Lebanon. The JV championship will take place after the second varsity semifinal contest with the Conference 40 girls varsity softball championship game 30 minutes after the JV final.

Conference 48 will also attempt to play both the baseball and softball semifinals and finals Friday.

In the softball tournament, Castlewood will host J.I. Burton, and Eastside will host Rye Cove in semifinal action. Both those games will be played at noon. The championship game is set for 2 p.m. at Eastside.

Admission for the softball semifinals at Castlewood will be $5. That ticket and $1 will get you into the finals at Eastside. Admission for the semifinal at Eastside will be $6 and will cover both the semifinal and finals.

The Conference 48 baseball semifinals will all be played at Eastside High School. The Spartans will host Thomas Walker at 1 p.m. followed by Castlewood and J.I. Burton at 3 p.m.

The championship game is set for 7 p.m.

Admission for the the baseball is $6 for all three games (tickets purchased on Tuesday will still be good today). After 5 p.m. Friday, tickets purchased for the baseball championship game will be $5.