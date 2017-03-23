Elizabethton girls wallop Gate City, remain unbeaten

The Lady Cyclones scored two runs in the first inning and added four more in the second to take a 6-0 lead and never looked back, posting an 11-1 five-inning win Thursday evening.

Elizabethton starting pitcher Lauren Brickey (3-0) pitched four strong innings, allowing just one Gate City hit and one run. Brickey also came up big at the plate, going 3-for-4 with two doubles and four runs batted in.

Junior Kelley Cunningham finished the game in the circle for Elizabethton (5-0) with a scoreless fifth inning.

“I like softball,” said Brickey. “This is my third year as a starter. I was using screws and curves to keep them off balance today. My hitting has been pretty good so far this year.”

Elizabethton was quiet in the third and fourth innings but added five runs in the fifth while sending 10 hitters to the plate. Senior Abbi Manning, who was 2-for-3 with three runs scored, hammered a solo shot over the center field fence during the fifth inning outburst.

“Lauren (Brickey) pitched the ball well for us and also hit it well,” said Elizabethton coach Ken Harden. "We played good defense behind her. Abbi McKinney is the toughest third baseman in this area. She is the ideal leadoff batter getting on base and running the bases aggressively.

“Gate City has a good program here. We played really well today.”

Right fielder Jessie Cunningham had two hits, and shortstop Maci Herrman added a hit and scored three runs in the Cyclones’ 12-hit attack.

Gate City junior Alyssa Clark led off the second with a bloop double down the left field line and scored the Lady Blue Devils’ only run on the back end of an attempted steal of second.

Senior third baseman Sydney Gillenwater picked up Gate City’s second hit with a single to left field in the fifth inning.

Gate City graduated four seniors from last year’s 18-5 team, three of which were all-conference performers.

“We only had three players back in the same position today as last year,” said Gate City coach Cara Noe. “That’s a big difference for us.”