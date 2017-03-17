South routs Happy Valley in softball opener

Just ahead of the start of a second round of chemotherapy, Sturgill watched from the South dugout as the Lady Rebels took care of the Lady Warriors in a Three Rivers Conference contest shortened to just four innings.

“After everything I’ve been through, it’s a blessing to be out here,” said Sturgill. “It gets my spirits up. I start chemo again next week, and I needed this before I started back.”

South needed just six hits to produce its 19 runs in just three turns at-bat, taking advantage of a combined dozen walks and hit batsmen by two Lady Warriors pitchers. The Lady Rebels scored twice in the first, 11 times in the second and six more in the third.

Taylor McConnell and Brayden Pauley produced two hits apiece for the Lady Rebels (1-0, 1-0). McConnell singled and doubled home runs in the second inning. Pauley was hit by a pitch with sacks full in the second and singled twice, drove in a run and scored another in the third. Emily Ireson was plunked twice with the bases loaded for a pair of hard-earned RBI’s. Rachel Delung, Brynna Teal and McConnell scored three runs each while McConnell finished with four runs driven in and McClung three.

In the circle, McConnell allowed just one Happy Valley hit and the Lady Rebels played error-free defense behind her.

“Taylor was flawless in the circle,” added Sturgill. “She got a lot of ground balls and the defense was solid behind her. She didn’t make any mistakes and got out of each inning quickly.”

As Sturgill continues his cancer battle, the Lady Rebels have called upon former head coach Krystal Wallen to run the program. Still on staff at Sullivan South, Wallen instructs high-level math classes with the same robust energy she brings to the third-base coaching box.

“Coach Wallen has been there, done that,” noted Sturgill. “She’s been a really good friend to me, and it’s good to have her out here and have her knowledge.

“She cares about the school and the kids, and I’m thrilled to have her out here helping out. I couldn’t have found anybody better that I’d want to be out here in my place right now.”