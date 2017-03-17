Johnson goes distance for Volunteer in win over Central

Second-year Volunteer coach Justin Hite says right-hander Noah Johnson can be one of the top arms in the league.

Johnson backed up the words of his coach with a complete game 8-5 victory at Sullivan Central on a blustery Thursday evening.

Johnson struck out six and scattered six in his first victory of the season.

“Saying that Noah is a legitimate No. 1 starter in this conference is saying a lot with the other guys from other teams that are No. 1’s,” said Hite. “He has great potential and the sky is the limit for him.”

Johnson also failed to come unglued even when the Falcons defense did, working around six defensive miscues that produced five unearned runs for the Cougars.

“We didn’t help Noah out at times defensively, but that just added to what he did tonight, overcoming all those,” added Hite.

The Falcons scored in every inning but the fifth, which ironically, was the only inning in which the lead-off hitter failed to reach.

Three times senior catcher Lucas Atkins reached to start a frame, walking in the first and stroking a single in the third and seventh. Atkins or courtesy runner Cameron Hill eventually scored on all three occasions.

“We go as Lucas goes,” noted Hite. “I think his on-base was .500 last year. When he’s not on base, you notice it. He set the table very well tonight.”

Heath Douthat, Preston Heard and Alex Wilson added a pair of hits each for the Falcons. Douthat, Heard and Tristan Winegar drove in two runs each while Gabe Musick and Heard scored twice apiece.

Hite said the Volunteer effort was a carryover from a disastrous start in an 8-7 opening night loss Monday at West Greene.

“We played horribly to begin the game and were down 7-0 after two innings,” Hite said. “Typically in the past, that 7-0 has turned into 13-0. This time we stopped the bleeding and battled back. We just ran out of innings. I think that was a prelude to how we played and swung the bats tonight.”

Central (0-2, 0-2) got two hits and an RBI in four trips from Parker Mumpower. Blake Lucas and Kyle Mattioda both scored twice and Mattioda drove in a run. Noah Vaughn suffered the loss for the Cougars.