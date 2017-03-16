Rebels’ Montgomery goes the distance against Warriors

Montgomery was Richardson’s choice as the Rebels opening day starter against Happy Valley, but an illness earlier in the week threatened to derail those plans.

“Matt’s not been feeling well the last three or four days, and I wasn’t sure he’d be able to go today,” said Richardson. “He sent me a text and said he was good to go. And he was.”

Montgomery tossed a 90-pitch complete game four-hit shutout in the Rebels’ 7-0 Three Rivers Conference win over the Warriors.

“Matt always battles, no matter what the situation,” added Richardson. “I knew that anything that was thrown at him tonight, he’d be ready for it and he showed he was the right man for the opening day start.”

Only two Happy Valley base-runners managed to work their way into scoring position. Dustin Simms opened the Warriors second with a single, reached second on an error and an out later moved to third on Bailey Conley’s single. But Montgomery struck out Dylan Townsend swinging and Hunter Jones looking to end the threat.

Simms was at it again in the fourth, ripping a one-out single and moving to second on a wild pitch. But again, Montgomery enticed Landon Morefield to fly out to center and Conley to bounce back to the mound.

“That’s a senior pitcher for you,” added Richardson. “Especially after the error in the second, a lot of pitchers would have allowed that to get to them.”

Working his fastball on the outside, Montgomery fanned six and walked none, although he did hit one batter.

“I’ve really been working on getting my fastball where I wanted it, and that helped me the entire game,” Montgomery said. “It was really about locating the fastball, and then when I needed the curve, it was there for me.”

The offensive support came in the second, third and fourth innings from the Rebels. Cory Williams and Alec Waller opened the second with singles, and both moved up via a Drew Creech sacrifice bunt. Williams scored on Austin Monds’ sacrifice fly and Waller came around on Seth Worley’s single for a 2-0 lead.

Lane Williams was plunked leading off the third, stole second and scored on Trey Fields’ double. Fields came around on a Logan Dade single and Dade trotted home later on a wild pitch.

South played more small ball in the fourth. Creech opened the frame with a single and was sacrificed to second by Monds. Lane Williams was hit again an out later, leading to consecutive run-scoring, two-out singles from Marcus Williams and Fields.

“That’s the way we’ve always played, and that’s the way we’ll always play,” explained Richardson. “We got the leadoff hitter on in each of the first four innings, moved them over all four times and eventually scored at least two runs in every inning but the first.”

Fields, the College of Charleston signee returning from Tommy John surgery, went 2-for-3 with two RBI’s, and eight Rebels combined to produce South’s nine hits.

“This was a great first win and a big conference win,” added Richardson. “Conference wins are always big, and this conference is probably as good as it’s been in awhile.”