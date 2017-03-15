Humble Varghese brings home national title

Varghese added to his stellar résumé last Friday by winning the 5K national championship at the New Balance Indoor Nationals in New York, dusting a field of the nation’s top runners. The senior’s time of 14:47.25 was nearly nine seconds better than that of his closest rival.

But as he prepared to get in a training run with his teammates on a snowy Tuesday afternoon back home, Varghese was hardly beating his chest. Instead, he was grateful to be back to work and glad he could help shine a light on his community and his teammates.

“It’s really great to bring a national championship back to Gray because this community is so good to me and my guys and the girls,” Varghese said. “We’re a small town, but we take pride in our county and I’m thankful I could bring something back to help put them on the map.”

