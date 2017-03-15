logo

Daniel Boone Trailblazers

Humble Varghese brings home national title

DAVE ONGIE, Johnson City Press • Today at 12:43 AM

GRAY — At a school where the tradition of great distance runners is so deeply rooted, it seems fitting that Daniel Boone’s Ben Varghese is so well grounded.

Varghese added to his stellar résumé last Friday by winning the 5K national championship at the New Balance Indoor Nationals in New York, dusting a field of the nation’s top runners. The senior’s time of 14:47.25 was nearly nine seconds better than that of his closest rival.

But as he prepared to get in a training run with his teammates on a snowy Tuesday afternoon back home, Varghese was hardly beating his chest. Instead, he was grateful to be back to work and glad he could help shine a light on his community and his teammates.

“It’s really great to bring a national championship back to Gray because this community is so good to me and my guys and the girls,” Varghese said. “We’re a small town, but we take pride in our county and I’m thankful I could bring something back to help put them on the map.”

