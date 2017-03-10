‘Showdown’ to benefit cancer-stricken South coach

Inspired by cancer-stricken teacher and coach Chris Sturgill, a pair of former South students and football players have organized and will participate in the event that will raise funds for Sturgill’s medical expenses.

Hogan and Cooper Jones, professionally known as the Jones Boyz, will headline the event along with Savages Gavin Daring and Skylar Kruze.

“When we heard about Coach Sturgill’s cancer diagnosis, we were devastated,” said Hogan Jones. “He means so much not only to my brother and myself, but to the whole Colonial Heights community.”

Sturgill is a Sullivan South graduate and serves as assistant football coach and head softball coach.

“For me, Coach Sturgill was a very big influence on my life,” added Cooper Jones. “I played football under him for four years, and when you spend four years with a guy everyday, he almost becomes like a father figure to you.”

So the Jones Boyz did what they do best, springing into action and quickly organizing Saturday’s event which will be sanctioned by NWA Smoky Mountain Wrestling.

The Jones brothers approached NWA Smoky Mountain promoter Tony Givens, who immediately signed up his organization for the benefit.

“It really hit Tony hard when we told him about Coach Sturgill because they are around the same age,” said Hogan. “He agreed to do the show with all proceeds going to Coach Sturgill. We can’t thank Tony and NWA Smoky Mountain Wrestling for doing this for Coach.”

“I really respect what Tony said,” added Cooper. “He doesn’t want to profit off the show and wants this to be one of the most special and biggest shows he’s ever done.”

Sturgill underwent surgery shortly after his diagnosis and is readying for a second round of chemotherapy.

“This is definitely the toughest thing I’ve ever gone through and it’s a hard battle,” said Sturgill. “But the support I’ve gotten from the community, past and present students, co-workers, family and friends has been such an amazing blessing. Their support has truly been a godsend and is helping more than they will ever know.”

Meanwhile, the Lady Rebels are readying for the 2017 season that opens on Monday without their leader.

“Coach Sturgill really cares for all of us and he would do anything for us,” said catcher Brynna Teal. “His encouragement and determination for our team have really helped us.

“It’s been really hard knowing he is going through a difficult time. I know we all really miss his energy and presence on the field. We’ve been pulling for him and praying for him. We can’t wait to be back on the field with him.”

Sturgill says he is certainly missing prepping the Lady Rebels for their season opener. South returns every starter from last year hoping to continue the major strides made under Sturgill the past two seasons.

“They told me it would be really tough and I’d have to put my life on hold,” said Sturgill. “I miss so badly being on the ball field with my team and hope to be back out there as soon as possible.”

While Sturgill will be away from softball for awhile, he plans to attend Saturday’s benefit.

“The wrestling event my former football players are putting on to help me takes my breath away,” Sturgill said. “ No words can express just how thankful I am to them and everyone helping for the event. I cannot wait to see the Jones Boyz in action. I know it’s going to be an amazing show.”

The Showdown for Sturgill begins at 7:00 p.m. in the South High School gym. Tickets range from $5 to $15 and organizers hope to raise $10,000.

“There is a buzz in the air and I believe we can put 1,000 people in South’s gym and raise tons of money for Coach Sturgill,” said Cooper. “I’m a firm believer this will be a very special night for this awesome cause.”

“We love coach Sturgill and we’re praying for him and we know he’s gonna beat this!” added Hogan Jones.

After the show, Sturgill looks forward to continuing his aggressive treatments.

“I am halfway finished with my chemo treatments and am just going to continue pushing forward,” said Sturgill. “I know in my heart God doesn’t put more on us than we can handle and that He has a plan for me.”