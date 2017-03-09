Wise Central girls storm back to defeat Martinsville for state title

Robin Dotson took his Central Lady Warriors to the VCU Siegel Center on Thursday and won the program’s third VHSL 2A state girls basketball title in four years.

Central (26-4) rallied for a stunning 45-29 win over Martinsville, a team that had defeated the Lady Warriors 48-33 in the regionals two weeks ago.

“This team has a motto,” said Dotson. “Play hard, love each other and do what we do. And they’ve done that to the fullest extent since the Martinsville loss. They just believed in each other.”

The outcome was even more impressive considering the start that the Lady Warriors had against the Lady Bulldogs (23-7).

Martinsville led 8-3 after the opening quarter and then pushed to a 12-4 advantage with 7:02 left in the first half.

But the Lady ’Dogs were already in some foul trouble and had to go to the bench.

The Lady Warriors, with senior Sophie Mullins in foul trouble of her own, brought Dee Cvetnich off the bench and got an instant shot in the arm.

Cvetnich hit a basket and then Annie Church followed with a pair of dramatic 3-pointers to pull Central even at 12-all.

Martinsville edged back in front 13-12, but another trey from Brook Porter gave the Lady Warriors a 15-13 lead, and they never trailed again.

With her team on top 17-16, Cvetnich made two free throws and hit two buckets to vault Central into a 23-16 lead as the half came to a close.

“We missed some assignments when we put our subs in and Wise took advantage of that,” said Martinsville coach Charlie Holland. “That was really the difference this time around. They made shots and that opened things up.”

Sensing that the Lady Bulldogs were a little tired, Dotson let the Lady Warriors loose. An 8-0 run to open the second half had Central on top 31-16 and Martinsville was reeling.

By the start of the fourth quarter, the Lady Warriors’ cushion was 16, 34-18, and the Central fans could almost taste another state championship.

The Lady Warriors went into their motion offense, burning clock and forcing Martinsville to foul. Try as they might, the Lady ’Dogs could not cut into the Central lead and the outcome became painfully certain.

“My hats off to coach Dotson,” added Holland. “He prepares his teams well. There’s a reason he’s won over 500 games in his career.”

Dotson was particularly happy with Cvetnich’s performance off the bench.

“We call her the hammer,” joked Dotson. “When Sophie got in foul trouble late in the first half, Dee stepped up and made the plays. I’m so proud of her.”

Cvetnich was modest when talking about her performance.

“We prepare this way in practice every day,” said Cvetnich. “My teammates got me the ball in good positions to make baskets.”

Mullins, Church and Pay Caldwell have now earned three state crowns in their careers.

“I’m not sure I ever dreamed this was possible,” said Mullins. “It’s amazing what we’ve been able to accomplish these last four years.”

And how will the Lady Warriors celebrate their precious state title?

“We’re going to Longhorn for dinner, and then tomorrow it’s shopping at Short Pump Mall,” joked Dotson.

While Mullins was held to just three points, Cvetnich filled the void by scoring 13. Church added 12 for the Lady Warriors.

Brittany Turner had a game high 18 points to lead Martinsville.