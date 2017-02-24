Lady Maroons cruise past Eastside in 1A West semis

In spite of the loss, the Lady Spartans (16-11) remain alive in the state tournament. They will play Honaker on Saturday at 1 p.m. in the third-place game at Virginia High. The Lady Tigers lost to Parry McCluer 61-52. All four teams will advance to next Thursday’s VHSL Group 1A quarterfinals, also being played at Virginia High.

The Lady Maroons wasted no time gaining the advantage. Grayson Anders hit back-to-back 3-pointers to open the game, and George Wythe (22-3) was off to the races.

Eastside was playing without senior Kaylee Jones, who suffered a sprained MCL against Patrick Henry on Tuesday. She is expected back by the state quarterfinals.

Without Jones in the lineup, the Lady Spartans were hard pressed to overcome the relentless Lady Maroons’ full-court press.

“As much as we missed in the post, we missed her even more bringing the ball upcourt,” said Eastside coach Barry Ruff. “She’s our press breaker.

“But truthfully, even with her, we would have had our hands full. In my opinion, George Wythe is the best 1A team in the state.”

The Lady Maroons led 19-8 after the first period, 34-21 at the half and extended their lead to 54-31 heading into the fourth quarter.

“I thought we came out and played well in the first quarter,” said George Wythe coach Doug Campbell. “We weren’t as intense in the second quarter and let them back in it a little. But we had better second effort after halftime.

“Tonight we took care of business and now we move on,” added Campbell. “That’s our goal in every game.”

Tianna Crockett led the Lady Maroons with 18 points while Kaitlyn Poole added 16 and Anders 13.

“We got a young team so we have to find a positive out of this experience,” added Ruff. “We get to practice tomorrow and three more times next week. There are only eight teams left playing and we’re one of them. That’s something to be proud of.”

Hannah Wyrick scored 15 points to lead the Lady Spartans.