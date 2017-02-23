Tribe’s Maupin bound for Cumberlands, Patton for E&H  

Quarterback Cole Maupin is headed to the University of the Cumberlands in Williamsburg, Kentucky, while wide receiver Jacob Patton is bound for Emory & Henry.

The duo formed a dynamic passing attack this past season for the Indians. Maupin completed 163 of 262 passes, a 62 percent completion rate, for 1,960 yards and 11 touchdowns. Against Oak Ridge, Maupin became the first Indian to throw for more than 400 yards in a single game. Fourteen of those completions against the Wildcats went to Patton, also a single game record. Patton went on to establish a Dobyns-Bennett single season receiving record with 63 catches on the year.

Both were chosen to the All-Big East Conference first team and both played in the FCA East Tennessee/Southwest Virginia All-Star Game.

Patton also garnered interest from Ferrum and considered some Division 2 schools such as Lenoir-Rhyne before selecting the Wasps.

“I went up to Emory & Henry on an overnight visit and really enjoyed it,” said Patton. “I really wanted to go somewhere where they really wanted me to play there, and that’s why I chose Emory.”

Patton’s junior year was less than stellar.

“A lot of guys who had only one catch as a junior would have just quit,” said D-B coach Graham Clark. “But instead, Jacob worked harder, learned to run better routes and made himself into a player. That’s the most impressive thing to me.”

Patton said that’s also what endeared him to Wasps coaches.

“I’m not the fastest guy, but I can get open underneath and be a possession receiver,” added Patton. “They like having that available option.”

Patton plans a career in physical therapy or sports medicine.

Maupin’s dual threat capability as a signal caller and his sophomore season at slot receiver earned the attention of Patriots coaches.

Maupin caught 17 passes for 214 yards in 2014 before moving to quarterback fulltime in 2015.

“The coaches like that fact that although I played quarterback, I was a football player,” explained Maupin. “They saw I could do other things, whether it be running the ball, throwing the ball or just managing the offense.”

Maupin finished his career with 318 completions on 533 attempts for 3,887 yards and 18 touchdowns while adding 1,430 yards and 25 scores on the ground. Maupin’s total offense over the three years totaled 5,541 yards. Maupin was also named MVP of the FCA All-Star Game.

Maupin, who plans a career in ministry, said the University of the Cumberlands was an answered prayer.

“I had a few other offers, but the University of the Cumberlands stood out,” said Maupin. “It’s a beautiful campus, a beautiful school with good football and coaches.

“And it’s a Christian school. I guess God answers prayers because it’s a good fit for me.”