Get in the Game: Sports Live seeking tweeters for spring sports

For fans who can't make it to every game, SportsLive works to provide up-to-the-minute, real-time information from high school athletic contests around the region. But we can't do it with a team of our own - and that's where the Sports Live Tweet Team comes in.

The SportsLive Tweet Team is a tremendous network of local sports fans including parents, students and coaches who work to make sure their favorite high school teams and athletes get the coverage they deserve. This amazing group of volunteers share updates about their respective teams throughout the year and make it possible for all fans to stay informed and keep track of the team's progress, even when they themselves aren't able to make it to the games.

The updates flow into a central feed, accessible at www.Timesnews.net/redzone, making it easy for fans from area schools to follow the action from just one team - or several all at once.

“This is a wonderful opportunity for fans to follow their team and other games in real time,’’ said Times-News' marketing manager Diana Meredith. “You can use your desktop, laptop, tablet or smart phone to get updated action and scores on games in our area.’’

With baseball and softball seasons just a few weeks away, we're looking to shore up our Tweet Team lineup at several local schools. Tweeters are currently being recruited for spring sports at Dobyns-Bennett, Sullivan Central, Sullivan East, Sullivan North, Sullivan South, Cherokee, Volunteer, David Crockett, Daniel Boone, Rye Cove, Twin Springs, Eastside, Central-Wise, Lee High and Castlewood.

Though tweeters volunteer their services, the Times-News does help with the cost of admission via a pass or ticket reimbursement to each of the contests a team member covers.

And it doesn't require a personal Twitter account. Accounts - each with lots of faithful followers - are already in place for all area schools. All you need is a cell phone. If you can text, you can tweet.

With 22 high schools in our coverage area, we can't possibly be everywhere every day. But through the Sports Live Tweet Team program, you can help share your team's story.

To learn more, contact Carmen Musick at 423-723-1435. Or email her at cmusick@timesnews.net.