Gate City’s McClung scores 64, but Devils fall to Dan River

McClung was absolutely on fire all night, posting a game-high 64 points, setting a school record and placing him 11th all-time in VHSL history in points for a single game. He finished with seven three-pointers, 13 two-point field goals, and was a perfect 17 of 17 at the free throw line.

“I’ve never seen anything in my life that was that impressive,” said Gate City coach Scott Vermillion, whose team fell to 22-4 with the loss. “I just wish we would have done more to help him. I wish I could have done more.”

“That kid can shoot,” remarked Dan River coach Kenny Murphy. “It’s amazing. You can tell he must put a lot of time into his game.”

McClung’s first half was superb, as the Division 1 prospect scored 28 in the first half to help propel the Devils to a 40-37 advantage at the intermission. However, McClung found another gear in the third quarter, scoring an absurd 24 of Gate City’s 26 points in the period, keeping the Devils out in front by five.

The fourth quarter, however, was all Dan River.

The Wildcats’ (19-3) offense exploded for 35 fourth quarter points, thanks in large part to a ferocious rebounding attack, particularly on the offensive end.

After Gate City took its largest lead of the game at 64-56 with less than a minute to play in the third, Dan River responded with a lightning quick 12-2 run over two minutes to take their first lead since the second quarter.

“The game changed right there at the end of the third quarter,” said Vermillion. “There’s just a lot of things we’ve got to do better. We’ve got to get better rebounding, and defending, especially the dribble-drive.”

Gate City was able to put up one last bit of resistance to the Dan River ambush and battle back to tie the game at 75 with just over five minutes remaining. However, over the next four minutes the Devils were outscored 19-4. The star of the stretch for the Wildcats was senior guard Jaquon Durant, who scored 11 of his team-high 23 points in the run.

For Coach Murphy, the key was the halftime adjustment of owning the glass and getting to the glass with the ball.

“I told the kids in the locker room, we’ve got to win the battle of the boards. Then we’ve got to attack, put them on their heels, and try to score easy buckets.”

In addition to Durant’s heroics, Dan River had five different players finish in double figures.

Even after scoring 64 points, McClung did not seem interested in talking about his historic total, but instead wanted to look ahead.

“I wasn’t too focused on that (the point total). … I was more worried about the outcome of the game. We’re going to fix it. We’re not going to get dejected.

“I wouldn’t count us out yet.”

Despite the loss, Gate City is not eliminated from postseason play. On Saturday at 4 p.m., the Devils will play in a consolation game against Chatham, which fell to Richlands 49-43 on Thursday night. Gate City will then play the East Region champion or runner-up at James Madison University on next Friday in the state quarterfinals.

Dan River advances to the region championship game against Richlands on Saturday.

When asked about the possibility of earning a rematch in the coming weeks, Vermillion said, “Of course (he’d like a rematch). They’re a good team, they’re going to have a chance to be there, and I’d definitely like the chance to be there as well.”