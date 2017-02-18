Volunteer NJROTC shooters earn team, individual wins in Cherokee competition

At this time last year Volunteer’s NJROTC air rifle team was ranked number one in the nation, with the number one shooter in the nation Kimberly Harr.

Cherokee’s NJROTC hosted a Sanctioned CMP Cup Match at the Rogersville National Guard Armory on Feb. 10. Because it hosted the event, Cherokee’s NJROTC did not compete for trophies.

Volunteer High School’s NJROTC placed 1st in the team prone, team standing, and team kneeling categories. David Crockett High School placed 2nd in the same categories, while Science Hill High School placed 3rd.

In the Individual Category, Harr placed 1st in the individual overall category. Cadet Megan Painter placed 2nd, and Cadet Breeaunna Beavers placed 3rd. All three cadets attend Volunteer High School.

Schools that competed in the Cherokee competition included Volunteer, David Crockett High School, Lee County High School, Russell County (Ky.) High School, Cocke County High School, Science Hill High School, and Tennessee High School.

In the Team Category, Volunteer High School’s NJROTC, coached by Chief Petty Officer Norm Greear, placed 1st overall. David Crockett High School’s NJROTC, coached by Commander John Roberts, placed 2nd overall. Science Hill High School’s AJROTC, coached by Sergeant First Class Roger Cole, placed 3rd overall. Tennessee High School AJROTC, coached Staff Sergeant Eric Morris, placed 4th overall. Cocke County High School’s NJROTC, coached by Lieutenant Colonel William Ivory, placed 5th overall.

Cadet Abigail Stafford placed 1st in the individual prone category. Cadet Patience Roquemore placed 2nd, and Cadet Kyle Barth placed 3rd. All three cadets attend David Crockett High School. Cadet Jodi Horton from Volunteer High School placed 1st in the individual standing category. Cadet Patience Roquemore from David Crockett High School placed 2nd, and Cadet Cameryn Raynor from David Crockett High School placed 3rd. Cadet Canda Olson placed 1st in the individual kneeling category. Cadet Austin West placed 2nd, and Cadet Nicole Carvagno placed 3rd. All three cadets attend Volunteer High School.

CHS NJROTC Public Affairs Officer Cadet Lieutenant Commander Madison Davis