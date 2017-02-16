Sports Live Union's Ashley Cusano wins two state swimming titles Pat Kenney • Today at 4:20 PM pkenney@timesnews.net CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. — Union’s Ashley Cusano captured two state swimming titles on Wednesday at the VHSL Group 2A championships held at the Christiansburg Aquatic Center. Cusano won the 100 butterfly in a time of 57.18) and the 100 backstroke (56.76). Both marks were state records. The Bears’ Ty Bloomer finished sixth in the 100 freestyle (51.45) and earned all-state honors. Recommended for You Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.