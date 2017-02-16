logo

Union's Ashley Cusano wins two state swimming titles

Pat Kenney • Today at 4:20 PM
CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. — Union’s Ashley Cusano captured two state swimming titles on Wednesday at the VHSL Group 2A championships held at the Christiansburg Aquatic Center.

Cusano won the 100 butterfly in a time of 57.18) and the 100 backstroke (56.76).

Both marks were state records.

The Bears’ Ty Bloomer finished sixth in the 100 freestyle (51.45) and earned all-state honors.

